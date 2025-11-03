In defence of Hastings

Community Matters

The BBC recently published an article describing Hastings — a seaside town with approximately 90,000 residents — as one of the most deprived areas in England.

The piece cited government data ranking Hastings as the 14th most deprived local authority in the country. The purpose of this essay is to refute some of the misconceptions that arise from such claims and to highlight the limitations of using relative measures of deprivation as indicators of genuine hardship.

Relative Deprivation vs. Absolute Progress

Discussions around poverty and inequality often rely on relative measures — comparing one area’s affluence to another’s. The government data referenced by the BBC is no exception: it evaluates Hastings’ deprivation not in absolute terms, but relative to other local authorities across England.

These relative descriptors, however, can be deeply misleading. They fail to account for the absolute improvements in living standards over time. The fact that one area scores lower than another does not mean its residents live in genuine poverty by historical or global standards. Indeed, by most objective measures, living conditions in towns such as Hastings have improved significantly over the past several decades.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), average disposable income in Hastings has risen in real terms since the early 2000s, and unemployment has declined compared with the levels seen in the 1980s and 1990s. Local investment in seafront regeneration and the creative industries has also revitalised parts of the town once associated with decline. To describe Hastings as “deprived” without acknowledging such progress is to ignore this broader historical context.

The famed economist Dr. Thomas Sowell has written extensively on this issue. He argues that progress should be measured not by inequality between groups, but by improvements in absolute living standards across time. By this measure, the so-called “have-nots” of modern Britain often enjoy a quality of life — access to electricity, heating, healthcare, and education — that previous generations, even of the middle class, could scarcely imagine.

Demographics and Context

To understand Hastings’ economic profile more accurately, one must also consider its demographics. ONS data show that the average resident in Hastings is older than the national average for England. Roughly one in four residents is over 65, compared to around one in five nationally. It follows, then, that a larger share of the local population is retired and living on fixed incomes, which naturally affects measures such as household earnings and economic output.

Can we reasonably expect a town with such an age profile to demonstrate the same income or employment figures as more urban, youthful areas like Manchester or Bristol? Without controlling for demographic differences, comparisons of deprivation risk being simplistic and misleading.

Beyond Anecdotes: What Hastings Represents

The BBC article drew heavily on individual anecdotes — and while human stories can be powerful, they are not a substitute for sound analysis. My own experience, as part of an immigrant family from Bangladesh, adds a different perspective. Coming from a country where absolute poverty is widespread, the standard of living enjoyed by even the “poorest” residents in Hastings is remarkably high by global standards.

Access to democracy, the rule of law, free education, public housing, and the NHS are privileges that billions around the world still lack. When discussing deprivation in a wealthy, developed nation such as the UK, we must be careful not to lose sight of this reality.

Conclusion: A Call for Nuance

In sum, while Hastings may appear deprived in relative statistical terms, such data alone cannot capture the town’s genuine progress or quality of life. Over time, absolute standards have risen, and the town’s unique demographics and context explain much of the disparity.

Rather than labelling Hastings as “one of England’s most deprived areas,” future reporting should take a more nuanced approach — one that recognises both the economic challenges and the remarkable improvements that have occurred. Context, not comparison, is the key to understanding places like Hastings.

Written by

Riyadh Hoque, student