In it to win it! Haywards Heath care home enjoys a day of sport with the local community

With the Olympics underway, a local care home decided to kick off their own summer of sport with a special version of the Games.

Residents and team members at Care UK’s Martlet Manor, on Butler’s Green Road, welcomed the local community for a special day of family fun competing in traditional sports day challenges, proving Paris has nothing on Haywards Heath this summer.

The events came as Martlet Manor joined The Big Care UK Sports Day, which sees over 130 Care UK homes across the UK host sports days for the local community and showcase what life in a care home is really like this summer.

Martlet Manor residents enjoy Sports Day

Guests soaked up the sporting atmosphere and had the chance to win their own gold medals with an afternoon of fun and games, including egg-and-spoon races, table tennis and bean bag toss. Visitors and residents enjoyed refreshments while listening to entertainment from a local ukelele player.

Commenting on the afternoon, resident Joyce said: “We had a very entertaining and fun day, it made nice change to do something completely different. Joyce said she enjoys a lot of the Olympics but particularly the Equestrian events and she had horses when she was younger.

Sarah Barrett, Home Manager at Martlet Manor, said: “Summer sports days are always a highlight for us, as not only is it a fun opportunity to compete in light-hearted games with team members, but provides an opportunity for us to welcome the local community and see what life is like here at Martlet Manor.

“Keeping fit is important for everyone, but exercise has many additional benefits for older people, from reducing the risk of falls to increasing wellbeing and confidence. Here at Martlet Manor, we know just how important physical activity is, so we always encourage residents to stay active – and our own sporting tournament was a great way to do just that.

“This year’s event provided plenty of laughter and enjoyment for all involved and it was great to see residents meet and mingle with lots of new faces – and some familiar ones – while keeping active. Paris has got nothing on us!”

To find out more about The Big Care UK Sports Day, please visit: careuk.com/care-uk-sports-day

To find out more about Martlet Manor, please call Customer Relations Manager, Suzi Hawes, on 03300 583243, or email [email protected]

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Martlet Manor, which opened its doors in 2021, incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities. The layout of the building is configured into a series of individual suites, each suite has its own dedicated lounge/dining room to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities.