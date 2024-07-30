In it to win it! Horsham care home enjoys a day of sport with the local community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the Olympics underway, a local care home decided to kick off their own summer of sport with a special version of the Games.

Residents and team members at Care UK’s Skylark House, on St Mark’s Lane, welcomed the local community for a special day of family fun competing in traditional sports day challenges, proving Paris has nothing on Horsham this summer.

The event came as Skylark House joined The Big Care UK Sports Day, which sees more than 130 Care UK homes across the UK host sports days for the local community and showcase what life in a care home is really like this summer.

Skylark House invited two other homes, Mill View, in East Grinstead, and Martlet Manor, in Haywards Heath, to join in the fun and compete against each other in their sporting competition which they now plan to make an annual event.

Care UK's Skylark House in Horsham celebrates arrival of the Olympics with its very own Sports Day.

Guests soaked up the sporting atmosphere and had the chance to win their own gold medals with an afternoon of fun and games, including egg-and-spoon races, penalty shoot-outs and other Sports Day classics.

Residents and guests refuelled afterwards with afternoon tea including homemade scones prepared by Head Chef Yann.

Commenting on the afternoon, 83-year-old resident Di Coburn, said: “I loved helping to organise and take part in Sports Day. For 30 years I organised tennis tournaments with my husband and this brought back so many memories. I cannot wait for the Olympics I love watching all sports.”

Dorota Woloszyn, Home Manager at Skylark House, said: “Summer sports days are always a highlight for us, as not only is it a fun opportunity to compete in light-hearted games with team members, but provides an opportunity for us to welcome the local community and see what life is like here at Skylark House.

“Keeping fit is important for everyone, but exercise has many additional benefits for older people, from reducing the risk of falls to increasing wellbeing and confidence. Here at Skylark House, we know just how important physical activity is, so we always encourage residents to stay active – and our own sporting tournament was a great way to do just that.

“This year’s event provided plenty of laughter and enjoyment for all involved and it was great to see residents meet and mingle with lots of new faces – and some familiar ones – while keeping active. Paris has got nothing on us!”

To find out more about The Big Care UK Sports Day, please visit: careuk.com/Care-UK-Sports-Day

Skylark House provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, many homes have their very own café, cinema and hair salon and plenty of space, both indoors and out, for relaxation and recreation.