Increase in demand for burials at sea, says independent funeral director

Between Hastings and Newhaven on the East Sussex coast is one of the three places in England where burials at sea can take place.

Award-winning independent funeral directors, A.W. Lymn The Family Funeral Service, has recorded an increase in individuals choosing to make the sea their final resting place, with an uptake in people opting for pre-paid funeral plans for burial at sea.

However, on application and at a cost, other sites can be considered.

While traditionally popular with members of the Royal Navy, the service is available to anyone if the right steps are taken. The option offers a unique funeral choice for those who have spent their life on the water or simply loved the ocean.

A coffin used at burials at sea

Jackie Lymn Rose, Director and fourth-generation funeral director at A.W. Lymn, which operates across the East Midlands, said: “Burial at sea is a long-standing British tradition that is truly unique. It really does offer a very special final resting place and a hugely moving experience for family.

“We strive to give the communities we serve every option possible when planning a funeral. A.W. Lymn last carried out a burial at sea in 2017 for an individual who was not local but chose us due to our reputation for doing everything we can to meet our clients’ wishes.

“Since that time, we have arranged numerous pre-paid funeral plans to include burial at sea. The service is increasing in popularity as people look towards alternatives to traditional burials.”

Given the nature of the service, burials at sea have strict regulations and constraints and therefore need specialist planning and permission, all of which qualified funeral directors such as A.W. Lymn can arrange in conjunction with the Marine Management Organisation (MMO).

Jackie Lymn Rose, Director and fourth-generation funeral director at A.W. Lymn

There are many requirements for burial at sea, including a Free From Infection Certificate, issued by Public Heath England and acknowledgement of Notice to a Coroner of Intention to Remove a Body out of England.

Other designated sea burial areas in England are The Needles on the western side of the Isle of Wight and Tynemouth in North Tyneside. According to the MMO, there were approximately 20 burials at sea off The Needles in 2023, in comparison to 13 across all sites in the UK in 2020.

Each site requires specific preparation of the body and the coffin to prevent resurfacing. For example, the coffin is constructed to a specific design and weighted by biodegradable matter to an unladen weight of 200kg. It will also usually be draped with a flag or emblem.

It must also be ensured that the body is identifiable by a specific number allocated by the funeral home and if the body will be buried in The Needles area, a DNA sample is required.

The construction of the coffin as well as thorough procedures to prepare the deceased ensure the environmental impact of burials at sea is minimal.

Jackie added: “While it may sound like a complex process, it is straightforward for us to arrange and we are able to help tailor the day to the wishes of both the deceased and their family, just like we would with any funeral service we offer at A.W. Lymn. As an alternative, burial of ashes at sea has also long been a popular tradition.”

Funeral directors work closely with a professional boat charter business that specialises in burials at sea and they are the ones who take care of the operational part of the burial. The proposed date for a burial at sea will be submitted to the MMO in conjunction with the charter company.

On the day the exercise will normally be planned around high tide but, if the weather is poor, it can be postponed, with the MMO licence remaining valid for up to three months post-issue.

Services can be personalised by families with the choice to have the funeral service on the boat with a small number of family and friends present, or on land before the committal, thus affording a greater attendance.

With 28 funeral homes across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and most recently Leicestershire, A.W. Lymn prides itself on offering a variety of services available at an affordable price to the families it has served since 1907.