Incredible orchestral opportunity for children in Worthing

More than 50 young musicians from West Sussex joined members of the world-renowned London Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) in Worthing last week. The orchestral musicians joined the LPO, a Sussex Music Hub partner, at their free Overture Day at Worthing High School on Thursday last week alongside other young musicians from across the county.

As part of the day the grade 3 to grade 8 standard participants played alongside LPO musicians, gained tips on musicianship and found out what happens behind the scenes of a professional orchestra.

On the day, the musicians came together to play music that took them to magical, mythical lands, including extracts from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, Grieg’s In the Hall of the Mountain King, and music from Dreamworks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon.

John Randall, Music Centres Manager for West Sussex Music, said: "The musicians from LPO are of the highest calibre and it's a real privilege that they can offer such wonderful opportunities to our talented musicians. The young musicians who attended thoroughly enjoyed themselves and experienced something they'll remember for a long time."

In the afternoon there was a free performance showcasing the pieces that were explored, which was open to friends and family.

Comments afterwards from audience members included -

“My daughter had an amazing day, thank you. The performance at the end of the day was fabulous. Many thanks for the opportunity.”

“It was absolutely brilliant! Such a great opportunity and what amazing performances we got to see! “

Further opportunities for young instrumentalists and singers can be found here.