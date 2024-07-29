Incredible support from the local community of the Mobility Aids Campaign for Ukraine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last weekend, the local volunteer organisation Adur Ukraine Support Association (AUSA) completed the campaign for Mobility Aids in Adur and Worthing. These aids will be sent to Ukraine.

According to prosthetics experts, the number of military and civilian amputations in Ukraine is about 50,000 which is equal to the numbers in all of Europe after World War I.

The campaign lasted a little over a month and AUSA collected 375 items of aid, weighing in at over 800 kilograms.

“By spreading the word about the fundraiser through friends, local groups and churches, local papers and magazines, we have achieved incredible results,” says Robin Sadler, AUSA Chair.

Mobility Aids.

"Items came to us from as far afield as Bognor and Horsham as well as local donations from Goring, Worthing, Southwick, Shoreham, and Brighton. People were very happy to give mobility scooters, wheelchairs, zimmer frames, and other assistive items, knowing that someone in Ukraine would be very grateful for this help.

"In addition, some camping equipment was also donated including tents, water containers and lamps which will also be put to good use in Ukraine.

"AUSA would like to thank all the kind and generous people who donated to our campaign and all the volunteers who helped with collection, storage, sorting, and transporting."

