Incredible support from the local community of the Mobility Aids Campaign for Ukraine

By Iryna TyazhkorobContributor
Published 29th Jul 2024, 14:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Last weekend, the local volunteer organisation Adur Ukraine Support Association (AUSA) completed the campaign for Mobility Aids in Adur and Worthing. These aids will be sent to Ukraine.

According to prosthetics experts, the number of military and civilian amputations in Ukraine is about 50,000 which is equal to the numbers in all of Europe after World War I.

The campaign lasted a little over a month and AUSA collected 375 items of aid, weighing in at over 800 kilograms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“By spreading the word about the fundraiser through friends, local groups and churches, local papers and magazines, we have achieved incredible results,” says Robin Sadler, AUSA Chair.

Mobility Aids.Mobility Aids.
Mobility Aids.

"Items came to us from as far afield as Bognor and Horsham as well as local donations from Goring, Worthing, Southwick, Shoreham, and Brighton. People were very happy to give mobility scooters, wheelchairs, zimmer frames, and other assistive items, knowing that someone in Ukraine would be very grateful for this help.

"In addition, some camping equipment was also donated including tents, water containers and lamps which will also be put to good use in Ukraine.

"AUSA would like to thank all the kind and generous people who donated to our campaign and all the volunteers who helped with collection, storage, sorting, and transporting."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

AUSA hopes to run a follow-up campaign later in the year for more items. If you would like more information or wish to donate or volunteer as part of the next campaign please contact [email protected] or keep an eye on the website www.adurukrainesupport.org.uk

Related topics:UkraineWorthingEuropeHorsham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.