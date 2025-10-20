Indie-rock legends up close and personal for East Sussex date

Indie-rock legends Simon & Oscar from Ocean Colour Scene play Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion on Saturday, October 25 on their up close and personal tour.

Simon Fowler and Oscar Harrison will be offering intimate acoustic performances of big hits, anthems, deep cuts and choice picks from the Ocean Colour Scene song book, a songbook going back more than three and a half decades.

OCS remain one of the most successful and most loved bands of the modern era. Having spent six years fine-tuning their sound, they lit up the Britpop party, chalking up three top-five albums (1996’s Moseley Shoals, 1997’s Marchin’ Already and 1999’s One From The Modern) and a run of nine successive top 20 singles including The Riverboat Song among a total of 17 top 40 singles and six top ten singles.

Simon said: “I will tell few stories about the songs and where they came from. We play them more or less as they were written apart from the obvious ones that have a lot more guitar playing. I play guitar and Oscar plays the piano and bass and Leon Harrison plays percussion and vocals.

“We started doing this because Steve (Cradock) was away with Paul (Weller) and we just thought shall we do something. I started off before I was ever in a band playing pubs with an acoustic guitar and often with my older brother. We would do Simon and Garfunkel and Neil Young and Dylan and The Beatles and everyone, and so this just feels a natural home for me to be in a pub with an acoustic guitar. It's very relaxed. It is totally different to being in the band obviously.”

And he says that after another great year with the band.

“We've done 60 gigs this year. It's I think it might be more than usual. We did 29 gigs and then we had a break and then we did all the festivals and then we had a month off and now Oscar and I are back on the road. And it's very easy – apart from the odd four or five hour drive every now and again, up to places like Newcastle!”

But it is all a great way to look back on 36 years of Ocean Colour Scene: “We formed in 1989. And a lot of the fact that we are still here comes down to the fact that we have achieved an audience. Let's be realistic. Financially it wouldn't have been possible. I don't think it would have been. If we hadn't had that breakthrough in 96 I don't know what would have happened! And that's what gave us the audiences we needed.”

Currently they haven't done an album for something like 15 years, but Simon has got some songs and he's got some time in January and is looking forward to getting down to getting on with the next album.

All this on the back of a great year: “We played to 10,000 people in Birmingham and I didn't think that that would be possible again.

“All our gigs were sold out and that's one of the reasons we have stayed together, We earn a living from it which I know doesn't sound very rock 'n' roll but the reality is that you have to be able to do it.

“But also the reality is that we couldn't do anything else! I certainly couldn't. We grew up together as adults. Actually I was a journalist for four years. I always wanted to be a football commentator. I wanted to be John Motson and then when I joined the newspaper, I realised that actually I wanted to be John Lennon but I stayed with the newspaper for four years and then I was living totally hand to mouth for another eight years.”

And then the big break…

“Of course I don't enjoy it in the same way now. When something starts and you end up doing it for more than 30 years, of course it is different. It's like a marriage. I actually go to bed now at the time that I used to go out. I'm listening to the World Tonight on Radio 4 when in the olden days I would have been heading out on the town! But I'm so glad that we were young enough to enjoy it wildly back in the day when we did. When 96 hit, we were number two in the album charts for six months. It was just incredible.”