Injured cat found in Chichester Cemetery now safe at The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre

The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre is caring for a young female cat who was discovered injured in Portfield Cemetery, Chichester, last week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre, based in Sidlesham, has been rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming animals across Sussex and Hampshire for over 40 years, giving every animal a chance at life.

The cat, believed to be around two years old, was found by a couple on holiday who were alerted to her plight after hearing her crying out. Concerned by her condition, they contacted The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre, and the charity quickly stepped in to help. She had a large open wound and was clearly in need of urgent treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On arrival at the Centre, she was immediately seen by the charity’s veterinary team, who cleaned and treated the injury to prevent infection. She is now resting comfortably in their care and is receiving plenty of attention from staff.

Injured Cat Found in Chichester Cemetery

Sadly, the cat was not microchipped, meaning there is no way of tracing her owner. Since June 2024, microchipping has been a legal requirement for all cats in England over 20 weeks old. The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre is reminding owners of the importance of complying with the law, both to avoid fines and to ensure lost or injured pets can be swiftly reunited with their families. The Centre offers microchipping appointments for just £12.50. Owners can call them on 01243 967111 directly to book.

General Manager of The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre, Ian Hughes, said: “This young cat has been through such a traumatic experience, but thanks to the kindness of those who found her and the quick action of our team, she is now safe. We will continue to provide her with the treatment and care she needs while we try to find out if she has a family waiting for her. This situation is also a reminder of how important it is to microchip your pets. Not only is it now a legal requirement, but it is often the only way to ensure they can be reunited with their owners if they become lost or injured.”

The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre has thanked the holidaymakers who stopped to help. Without them, her story could have ended very differently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If no owner comes forward, once she has fully recovered, the cat will be placed up for adoption to find her forever home.

Injured Cat Found in Chichester Cemetery

Anyone who believes they may recognise this cat or who would like to book a microchipping appointment is asked to contact The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre on 01243 967111or visit www.crrc.co.uk.

The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre was founded in 1986 and works to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome abandoned and unwanted cats, rabbits, and guinea pigs across West Sussex and Hampshire. The charity receives no government funding and relies entirely on donations from the public to continue its work.

To learn more about the Centre’s work, or to donate, visit www.crrc.co.uk.