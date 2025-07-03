Innovation meets conservation at the 2025 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards

A vibrant mix of restoration, sustainability, craftsmanship and new design came together as the 2025 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards were celebrated at a major ceremony held at the American Express Stadium, Brighton on Wednesday 2nd July.

This landmark event marked the Trust’s biggest Awards yet, with over 100 entries, 40 Awards and 28 Highly Commended certificates presented across nine categories. The judging teams, comprised of heritage experts, architects, and construction professionals, who visited every single project – from beautifully restored barns and churches to contemporary coastal homes and innovative community hubs.

Now in its 27th year, the Sussex Heritage Trust Awards, sponsored by Thakeham, honour excellence in conservation, restoration and good new design while supporting the ongoing use of traditional skills and materials in Sussex. The Awards also reflect a growing commitment to environmental responsibility, with special recognition for projects supporting biodiversity, sustainability and design within the South Downs National Park.

The clear standout this year was the Cockshut Restoration Project in Lewes, which achieved a rare double triumph, winning both The Eco Award (sponsored by Kreston Reeves and Cowan Architects) and The South Downs Award (sponsored by South Downs National Park Authority). Judges praised the project’s “brave and bold conservation approach,” transforming a previously neglected wetland landscape into a rich, ecologically diverse space with deep roots in community engagement and habitat renewal.

The prestigious Sussex Heritage Person of the Year Award, sponsored by Harvey’s Brewery and Lawson Commercial, was awarded to Richard Meynell, a much-admired figure in ecclesiastical architecture, with judges recognising his “unrivalled knowledge, quiet leadership, and extraordinary legacy.”

David Cowan, Chairman of Sussex Heritage Trust, said:

“This year’s Awards are a powerful reminder that heritage isn’t just about preserving the past – it’s about shaping places people love to live, work and visit. From modern eco homes and restored churches to sensitive urban design and community spaces, these winning projects show Sussex at its very best. My thanks to every judge, sponsor, and entrant – and heartfelt congratulations to all our Award winners.”

Robert Boughton, Chief Executive Officer, Thakeham, said:

“Congratulations to all the winners of this year’s Sussex Heritage Trust Awards as well as those who were highly commended and nominated. The standard of entries was incredibly high this year, reflecting the excellent heritage design and craftsmanship being delivered across this fantastic county. I particularly enjoyed being able to visit some of these amazing properties and buildings in person during the judging process.”

Award-winning projects in Brighton & Hove area included:

Brighton Dome Corn Exchange and Studio Theatre – celebrated for its sensitive restoration and renewed role as a cultural landmark. Submitted by: BAQUS Construction & Property Consultancy www.baqus.co.uk

Coastal Retreat, Ovingdean – praised for its bold architectural fusion and inventive cork cladding, offering a sensory experience that transcends place. Submitted by: Build My Home Ltd. www.buildmh.co.uk

Kent Cottage, Henfield – celebrated for its exemplary craftsmanship and respectful restoration of a listed building, correcting past interventions with skill. Submitted by: Manorwood. www.manorwood.co.uk

Lancing College Fives Café – recognised for its sensitive adaptation and refined detailing, creating a welcoming and versatile space within a historic context. Submitted by: Miller Bourne Architects. www.miller-bourne.co.uk

Newhaven Fort – recognised for its careful refurbishment and continued community impact. Submitted by: Pilbeam Construction. www.pilbeamconstruction.co.uk

Safford Park, Newhaven – applauded for overcoming environmental challenges to deliver high-quality affordable housing, fostering community and connection with nature. Submitted by: Morgan Carn Architects. www.morgancarn.com

St George’s Church, Kemp Town, Brighton – honoured for its meticulous interior restoration, faithfully reviving the original Regency character with care and precision. Submitted by: DBR Limited. www.dbrlimited.com

The Richard Cairns Building, Brighton College – praised for its outstanding architecture and thoughtfully designed interiors, enriching student life while showcasing sustainability and craftsmanship. Submitted by: Nicholas Hare Architects. www.nicholashare.co.uk

Highly Commended projects in Brighton & Hove area included:

BNJC, Brighton – recognised for its architectural quality and contribution to community life, blending heritage with contemporary design. Submitted by BNJC. www.bnjc.co.uk

The Granary, Brighton – noted for its sensitive barn conversion, blending comfort and personality within a historic structure. James Filby received a commendation in the building crafts category for his work on this project. Submitted by: archangels ARCHITECTS. www.aaarchitects.co.uk

Hammonds Mill Place, Hassocks – commended for its refined use of materials and landscape design, creating a tranquil residential setting on a previously contaminated woodland site. Submitted by: Remmus Designer Homes Ltd. www.remushomes.co.uk

Stowe Place & Mews, Newhaven – praised for its well-executed town centre development, an example of best practice for high-quality emergency and temporary accommodation. Submitted by: MCA Consulting Engineers Ltd. www.mcaltd.co.uk

Wallands Community Primary School, Lewes – lauded for its educational landscape design, promoting sustainability and imaginative play while addressing water management. Submitted by: Robert Bray Associates. www.robertbrayassociates.co.uk

A full list of 2025 Sussex Heritage Trust Award winners and sponsors is available at: www.sussexheritagetrust.org.uk

