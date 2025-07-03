Innovation meets conservation at the 2025 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards

A vibrant mix of restoration, sustainability, craftsmanship and new design came together as the 2025 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards were celebrated at a major ceremony held at the American Express Stadium, Brighton on Wednesday 2nd July.

This landmark event marked the Trust’s biggest Awards yet, with over 100 entries, 40 Awards and 28 Highly Commended certificates presented across nine categories. The judging teams, comprised of heritage experts, architects, and construction professionals, who visited every single project – from beautifully restored barns and churches to contemporary coastal homes and innovative community hubs.

Now in its 27th year, the Sussex Heritage Trust Awards, sponsored by Thakeham, honour excellence in conservation, restoration and good new design while supporting the ongoing use of traditional skills and materials in Sussex. The Awards also reflect a growing commitment to environmental responsibility, with special recognition for projects supporting biodiversity, sustainability and design within the South Downs National Park.

The clear standout this year was the Cockshut Restoration Project in Lewes (submitted by Ouse & Adur Rivers Trust), which achieved a rare double triumph, winning both The Eco Award (sponsored by Kreston Reeves and Cowan Architects) and The South Downs Award (sponsored by South Downs National Park Authority). Judges praised the project’s “brave and bold conservation approach,” transforming a previously neglected wetland landscape into a rich, ecologically diverse space with deep roots in community engagement and habitat renewal.

The prestigious Sussex Heritage Person of the Year Award, sponsored by Harvey’s Brewery and Lawson Commercial, was awarded to Richard Meynell, a much-admired figure in ecclesiastical architecture, with judges recognising his “unrivalled knowledge, quiet leadership, and extraordinary legacy.”

David Cowan, Chairman of Sussex Heritage Trust, said:

“This year’s Awards are a powerful reminder that heritage isn’t just about preserving the past – it’s about shaping places people love to live, work and visit. From modern eco homes and restored churches to sensitive urban design and community spaces, these winning projects show Sussex at its very best. My thanks to every judge, sponsor, and entrant – and heartfelt congratulations to all our Award winners.”

Robert Boughton, Chief Executive Officer, Thakeham, said:

“Congratulations to all the winners of this year’s Sussex Heritage Trust Awards as well as those who were highly commended and nominated. The standard of entries was incredibly high this year, reflecting the excellent heritage design and craftsmanship being delivered across this fantastic county. I particularly enjoyed being able to visit some of these amazing properties and buildings in person during the judging process.”

Award-winning projects in Chichester area included:

Beach House – a beautifully crafted home that makes full use of its waterfront setting, combining flint and timber cladding with superb attention to detail. Jason Pratt received a commendation in the building crafts category for his outstanding workmanship. Submitted by: Simon Gill Architects.

The Barns, Chichester – a skilful and imaginative transformation blending old and new with exemplary detailing and strong site sensitivity. Toby Neil received a commendation in the building crafts category for his expert execution. Submitted by Joseph James Construction.

North Barn Itchenor Park Farm, Itchenor – celebrated for its preservation and adaptive reuse of a historic structure, made more impactful through public engagement supported by grant funding. Submitted by: Pinnacle Works Ltd.

Paddock House, Itchenor – an impressively crafted home where stone cladding and proportion have been handled with exceptional care. Carl Masters received a commendation in the building crafts category for his confident and refined craftsmanship. Submitted by: Randell Design Group.

St Peter & St Paul, West Wittering – a model restoration of a Grade I listed church, with sensitive internal and external conservation that revives its original architectural character. Submitted by: The Martin Sewell Building Company.

Thwaites House, Chidham – an exemplary response to a clear brief, combining high performance with aesthetic sensitivity, fitting seamlessly into its AONB context. Submitted by: Christian Youth Enterprises Sailing Centre.

Tom Shrubb received a Building Crafts Awards for work to Cakeham Manor, West Wittering – showcasing meticulous restoration of brickwork and stonework, demonstrating exceptional traditional skills. Submitted by: W J Cove

Waterfront Contemporary – a sensitively designed and executed modern home that embraces its dramatic harbour setting with elegance and inspiration. Submitted by: Randell Design Group. | King & Drury Construction Ltd.

West Wittering Safety & Facilities Hub – praised for its thoughtful material palette and dual-purpose beachside design, addressing both functionality and environmental considerations. Danny Steel received a Building Crafts Award for his craftsmanship. Submitted by: Cover Storey Architects.

Highly Commended projects in Chichester area included:

Kyle Edwards for work to St John's Priory, Poling – received a commendation in the building crafts category for the skilled and authentic restoration of a 19th-century papier-mâché ceiling, carefully repaired and reinstalled with traditional materials. Submitted by: Manorwood.

Littlehampton & Rustington Housing Society – Oakhurst Gardens – applauded for its well-designed public spaces, including an uplifting new hall and refined launderette area, delivering comfort, accessibility, and architectural delight. Submitted by: Pilbeam Construction.

Moorings, Itchenor – recognised for its intelligent bungalow refurbishment, creating a flexible and light-filled home with inventive spatial planning and charming details. Submitted by: Open Design Studio.

North Choller Farmhouse, Walberton – celebrated for its transformation of a deteriorated period building into a warm family home, blending restored heritage elements with a cleverly designed orangery. Submitted by: Nutbourne Construction.

Oak Framed Detached House, Singleton – praised for its elegant new build combining local flint, green oak, and period techniques, achieving comfort and charm despite planning challenges. Submitted by: The Architectural Building Company.

Period Townhouse, Arundel – commended for its thoughtful and high-standard refurbishment, demonstrating strong collaboration and sensitivity to conservation requirements. Submitted by: Fuller Architects. | The Martin Sewell Building Company.

The Haven, Chichester – noted for its enhancement of a 1930s property through careful detailing, subtle sustainability features, and a landscape design that maximises its coastal views. Submitted by: Lab Architects Ltd. | Dowling Carpentry and Construction Ltd.

Tower House, Arundel - a meticulous mastic asphalt refurbishment to a Grade II listed former vicarage in Arundel, now luxury apartments. Jon Stanbridge from Sussex Asphalte received judges' special commendation for his commitment to this traditional trade, including training future generations. Submitted by: Sussex Asphalte Ltd.

32 North Street, Chichester - a skilful and attractive conversion creating useful working zones; a thoughtful and effective reuse of a listed building's ground floor. Submitted by: Open Design Studio. | Smith Simmons & Partners.

A full list of 2025 Sussex Heritage Trust Award winners and sponsors is available at: www.sussexheritagetrust.org.uk

