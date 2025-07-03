Innovation Meets Conservation at the 2025 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards

A vibrant mix of restoration, sustainability, craftsmanship and new design came together as the 2025 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards were celebrated at a major ceremony held at the American Express Stadium, Brighton on Wednesday 2nd July.

This landmark event marked the Trust’s biggest Awards yet, with over 100 entries, 40 Awards and 28 Highly Commended certificates presented across nine categories. The judging teams, comprised of heritage experts, architects, and construction professionals, who visited every single project – from beautifully restored barns and churches to contemporary coastal homes and innovative community hubs.

Now in its 27th year, the Sussex Heritage Trust Awards, sponsored by Thakeham, honour excellence in conservation, restoration and good new design while supporting the ongoing use of traditional skills and materials in Sussex. The Awards also reflect a growing commitment to environmental responsibility, with special recognition for projects supporting biodiversity, sustainability and design within the South Downs National Park.

The clear standout this year was the Cockshut Restoration Project in Lewes, which achieved a rare double triumph, winning both The Eco Award (sponsored by Kreston Reeves and Cowan Architects) and The South Downs Award (sponsored by South Downs National Park Authority). Judges praised the project’s “brave and bold conservation approach,” transforming a previously neglected wetland landscape into a rich, ecologically diverse space with deep roots in community engagement and habitat renewal.

The prestigious Sussex Heritage Person of the Year Award, sponsored by Harvey’s Brewery and Lawson Commercial, was awarded to Richard Meynell, a much-admired figure in ecclesiastical architecture, with judges recognising his “unrivalled knowledge, quiet leadership, and extraordinary legacy.”

David Cowan, Chairman of Sussex Heritage Trust, said:

“This year’s Awards are a powerful reminder that heritage isn’t just about preserving the past – it’s about shaping places people love to live, work and visit. From modern eco homes and restored churches to sensitive urban design and community spaces, these winning projects show Sussex at its very best. My thanks to every judge, sponsor, and entrant – and heartfelt congratulations to all our Award winners.”

Robert Boughton, Chief Executive Officer, Thakeham, said:

“Congratulations to all the winners of this year’s Sussex Heritage Trust Awards as well as those who were highly commended and nominated. The standard of entries was incredibly high this year, reflecting the excellent heritage design and craftsmanship being delivered across this fantastic county. I particularly enjoyed being able to visit some of these amazing properties and buildings in person during the judging process.”

Award-winning projects in Chichester and Bognor area included:

The Barns, Chichester – a skilful and imaginative transformation blending old and new with exemplary detailing and strong site sensitivity. Toby Neil received a commendation in the building crafts category for his expert execution. Submitted by Joseph James Construction.www.josephjames.uk

Highly Commended projects in Chichester and Bognor area included:

Littlehampton & Rustington Housing Society – Oakhurst Gardens – applauded for its well-designed public spaces, including an uplifting new hall and refined launderette area, delivering comfort, accessibility, and architectural delight. Submitted by: Pilbeam Construction. www.pilbeamconstruction.co.uk

– applauded for its well-designed public spaces, including an uplifting new hall and refined launderette area, delivering comfort, accessibility, and architectural delight. Submitted by: Pilbeam Construction. www.pilbeamconstruction.co.uk North Choller Farmhouse, Walberton – celebrated for its transformation of a deteriorated period building into a warm family home, blending restored heritage elements with a cleverly designed orangery.Submitted by: Nutbourne Construction.

– celebrated for its transformation of a deteriorated period building into a warm family home, blending restored heritage elements with a cleverly designed orangery.Submitted by: Nutbourne Construction. 32 North Street, Chichester - a skilful and attractive conversion creating useful working zones; a thoughtful and effective reuse of a listed building’s ground floor. Submitted by: Open Design Studio. www.open-designstudio.co.uk | Smith Simmons & Partners. www.ss-p.co.uk

A full list of 2025 Sussex Heritage Trust Award winners and sponsors is available at: www.sussexheritagetrust.org.uk

1 . Contributed Warbill in Tun, Warbleton Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Bexhill Library Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Cockshut Restoration Project, Lewes Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Drift Away Photo: Submitted