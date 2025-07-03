Innovation Meets Conservation at the 2025 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards

A vibrant mix of restoration, sustainability, craftsmanship and new design came together as the 2025 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards were celebrated at a major ceremony held at the American Express Stadium, Brighton on Wednesday 2nd July.

This landmark event marked the Trust’s biggest Awards yet, with over 100 entries, 40 Awards and 28 Highly Commended certificates presented across nine categories. The judging teams, comprised of heritage experts, architects, and construction professionals, who visited every single project – from beautifully restored barns and churches to contemporary coastal homes and innovative community hubs.

Now in its 27th year, the Sussex Heritage Trust Awards, sponsored by Thakeham, honour excellence in conservation, restoration and good new design while supporting the ongoing use of traditional skills and materials in Sussex. The Awards also reflect a growing commitment to environmental responsibility, with special recognition for projects supporting biodiversity, sustainability and design within the South Downs National Park.

The clear standout this year was the Cockshut Restoration Project in Lewes, which achieved a rare double triumph, winning both The Eco Award (sponsored by Kreston Reeves and Cowan Architects) and The South Downs Award (sponsored by South Downs National Park Authority). Judges praised the project’s “brave and bold conservation approach,” transforming a previously neglected wetland landscape into a rich, ecologically diverse space with deep roots in community engagement and habitat renewal.

The prestigious Sussex Heritage Person of the Year Award, sponsored by Harvey’s Brewery and Lawson Commercial, was awarded to Richard Meynell, a much-admired figure in ecclesiastical architecture, with judges recognising his “unrivalled knowledge, quiet leadership, and extraordinary legacy.”

David Cowan, Chairman of Sussex Heritage Trust, said:

“This year’s Awards are a powerful reminder that heritage isn’t just about preserving the past – it’s about shaping places people love to live, work and visit. From modern eco homes and restored churches to sensitive urban design and community spaces, these winning projects show Sussex at its very best. My thanks to every judge, sponsor, and entrant – and heartfelt congratulations to all our Award winners.”

Robert Boughton, Chief Executive Officer, Thakeham, said:

“Congratulations to all the winners of this year’s Sussex Heritage Trust Awards as well as those who were highly commended and nominated. The standard of entries was incredibly high this year, reflecting the excellent heritage design and craftsmanship being delivered across this fantastic county. I particularly enjoyed being able to visit some of these amazing properties and buildings in person during the judging process.”

Award-winning projects in Mid-Sussex included:

Broomlands Farm Buildings, Horsham – applauded for its sensitive enhancement of a traditional barn complex, with excellent detailing and thoughtful integration of historic elements, including the retained threshing machine. Submitted by : Cordial Investments Ltd.

– applauded for its sensitive enhancement of a traditional barn complex, with excellent detailing and thoughtful integration of historic elements, including the retained threshing machine. : Cordial Investments Ltd. Corten House, Framfield – a bold, Passivhaus-standard home transformation featuring striking Corten use and exceptional craftsmanship, especially in the kitchen and interiors. Nigel Jeffery received a Building Crafts Awards for carpentry and bespoke timber design. Submitted by: Rexstone Builders Ltd. www.rexstonebuilders.co.uk

– a bold, Passivhaus-standard home transformation featuring striking Corten use and exceptional craftsmanship, especially in the kitchen and interiors. received a Building Crafts Awards for carpentry and bespoke timber design. Rexstone Builders Ltd. www.rexstonebuilders.co.uk Garden for the Future at Sheffield Park & Gardens, Uckfield – a vital climate-resilient planting project using local, low-carbon materials. Scientifically driven, with strong community engagement and national relevance. Submitted by: Joe Perkins Design. www.joeperkinsdesign.com | The National Trust. www.nationaltrust.org.uk

– a vital climate-resilient planting project using local, low-carbon materials. Scientifically driven, with strong community engagement and national relevance. Joe Perkins Design. www.joeperkinsdesign.com | The National Trust. www.nationaltrust.org.uk Marlow House, Lindfield – a superb revitalisation of a 15th-century home blending traditional materials and skilled craftsmanship. Rob Quayle received an award in the building crafts category for his exemplary plastering and detailing, especially the beautifully executed curved corners. Submitted by: Southern Contractors. www.southern-contractors.co.uk

– a superb revitalisation of a 15th-century home blending traditional materials and skilled craftsmanship. received an award in the building crafts category for his exemplary plastering and detailing, especially the beautifully executed curved corners. Southern Contractors. www.southern-contractors.co.uk Wakehurst Place, Haywards Heath – recognised for outstanding traditional craftwork on the Grade I listed building, including lead guttering, flats, and roofing—showcasing heritage skills that ensure long-term preservation. Submitted by: DBR Limited. www.dbrlimited.com

Highly Commended projects in Mid-Sussex included:

Hammonds Mill Place, Hassocks – commended for its refined use of materials and landscape design, creating a tranquil residential setting on a previously contaminated woodland site. Submitted by: Remmus Designer Homes www.remmushomes.co.uk

– commended for its refined use of materials and landscape design, creating a tranquil residential setting on a previously contaminated woodland site. Remmus Designer Homes www.remmushomes.co.uk The Reeds at South Lodge Hotel, Lower Beeding – commended for its stylish contemporary design with strong eco credentials, blending well into the natural surroundings despite planning constraints. Submitted by: Felce & Guy Partnership. www.felceandguy.co.uk

– commended for its stylish contemporary design with strong eco credentials, blending well into the natural surroundings despite planning constraints. Felce & Guy Partnership. www.felceandguy.co.uk West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service's Training Centre and Horsham Fire Station (Platinum House) – outstanding modern training facility and innovative, inclusive design; a standout project serving current and future needs of the Fire Service with exceptional functionality and foresight. Submitted by: HNW Architects. www.hnw.co.uk | West Sussex County Council. www.westsussex.gov.uk | Willmott Dixon Construction. www.willmottdixon.co.uk | AtkinsRealis. www.atkinsrealis.com

A full list of 2025 Sussex Heritage Trust Award winners and sponsors is available at: www.sussexheritagetrust.org.uk

