Innovation Meets Conservation at the 2025 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards

A vibrant mix of restoration, sustainability, craftsmanship and new design came together as the 2025 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards were celebrated at a major ceremony held at the American Express Stadium, Brighton on Wednesday 2nd July.

This landmark event marked the Trust’s biggest Awards yet, with over 100 entries, 40 Awards and 28 Highly Commended certificates presented across nine categories. The judging teams, comprised of heritage experts, architects, and construction professionals, who visited every single project – from beautifully restored barns and churches to contemporary coastal homes and innovative community hubs.

Now in its 27th year, the Sussex Heritage Trust Awards, sponsored by Thakeham, honour excellence in conservation, restoration and good new design while supporting the ongoing use of traditional skills and materials in Sussex. The Awards also reflect a growing commitment to environmental responsibility, with special recognition for projects supporting biodiversity, sustainability and design within the South Downs National Park.

The clear standout this year was the Cockshut Restoration Project in Lewes, which achieved a rare double triumph, winning both The Eco Award (sponsored by Kreston Reeves and Cowan Architects) and The South Downs Award (sponsored by South Downs National Park Authority). Judges praised the project’s “brave and bold conservation approach,” transforming a previously neglected wetland landscape into a rich, ecologically diverse space with deep roots in community engagement and habitat renewal.

The prestigious Sussex Heritage Person of the Year Award, sponsored by Harvey’s Brewery and Lawson Commercial, was awarded to Richard Meynell, a much-admired figure in ecclesiastical architecture, with judges recognising his “unrivalled knowledge, quiet leadership, and extraordinary legacy.”

David Cowan, Chairman of Sussex Heritage Trust, said:

“This year’s Awards are a powerful reminder that heritage isn’t just about preserving the past – it’s about shaping places people love to live, work and visit. From modern eco homes and restored churches to sensitive urban design and community spaces, these winning projects show Sussex at its very best. My thanks to every judge, sponsor, and entrant – and heartfelt congratulations to all our Award winners.”

Robert Boughton, Chief Executive Officer, Thakeham, said:

“Congratulations to all the winners of this year’s Sussex Heritage Trust Awards as well as those who were highly commended and nominated. The standard of entries was incredibly high this year, reflecting the excellent heritage design and craftsmanship being delivered across this fantastic county. I particularly enjoyed being able to visit some of these amazing properties and buildings in person during the judging process.”

Award-winning projects in Rye area included:

Accessible Meadow Garden – a beautifully planted wildflower meadow with thoughtful water management, seasonal colour, and strong biodiversity benefits through mixed hedging. Submitted by: Kristina Clode Garden Design. www.kristinaclodegardendesign.co.uk

– a beautifully planted wildflower meadow with thoughtful water management, seasonal colour, and strong biodiversity benefits through mixed hedging. Kristina Clode Garden Design. www.kristinaclodegardendesign.co.uk Restoration of St Mary’s Church, Rye – impressive restoration of gable features with exceptional craftsmanship and sensitively sourced Lavoux stone, enhancing the historic fabric. Submitted by: EB Sculpture Ltd. www.ebsculpture.com

Highly Commended projects in Rye area included:

Drift Away, Pett Level – a clever, contextual design that solved site and budget challenges, creating a sustainable, light-filled home with standout upper living space. Submitted by: Studio Four Point Ten. www.fourpointten.co.uk

– a clever, contextual design that solved site and budget challenges, creating a sustainable, light-filled home with standout upper living space. Studio Four Point Ten. www.fourpointten.co.uk Suttons, Camber – beautifully detailed beachside home with materials and tones that complement the setting. Submitted by: RX Architects. www.rxarchitects.com

