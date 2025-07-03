Innovation Meets Conservation at the 2025 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards

A vibrant mix of restoration, sustainability, craftsmanship and new design came together as the 2025 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards were celebrated at a major ceremony held at the American Express Stadium, Brighton on Wednesday 2nd July.

This landmark event marked the Trust’s biggest Awards yet, with over 100 entries, 40 Awards and 28 Highly Commended certificates presented across nine categories. The judging teams, comprised of heritage experts, architects, and construction professionals, who visited every single project – from beautifully restored barns and churches to contemporary coastal homes and innovative community hubs.

Now in its 27th year, the Sussex Heritage Trust Awards, sponsored by Thakeham, honour excellence in conservation, restoration and good new design while supporting the ongoing use of traditional skills and materials in Sussex. The Awards also reflect a growing commitment to environmental responsibility, with special recognition for projects supporting biodiversity, sustainability and design within the South Downs National Park.

The clear standout this year was the Cockshut Restoration Project in Lewes, which achieved a rare double triumph, winning both The Eco Award (sponsored by Kreston Reeves and Cowan Architects) and The South Downs Award (sponsored by South Downs National Park Authority). Judges praised the project’s “brave and bold conservation approach,” transforming a previously neglected wetland landscape into a rich, ecologically diverse space with deep roots in community engagement and habitat renewal.

The prestigious Sussex Heritage Person of the Year Award, sponsored by Harvey’s Brewery and Lawson Commercial, was awarded to Richard Meynell, a much-admired figure in ecclesiastical architecture, with judges recognising his “unrivalled knowledge, quiet leadership, and extraordinary legacy.”

David Cowan, Chairman of Sussex Heritage Trust, said:

“This year’s Awards are a powerful reminder that heritage isn’t just about preserving the past – it’s about shaping places people love to live, work and visit. From modern eco homes and restored churches to sensitive urban design and community spaces, these winning projects show Sussex at its very best. My thanks to every judge, sponsor, and entrant – and heartfelt congratulations to all our Award winners.”

Robert Boughton, Chief Executive Officer, Thakeham, said:

“Congratulations to all the winners of this year’s Sussex Heritage Trust Awards as well as those who were highly commended and nominated. The standard of entries was incredibly high this year, reflecting the excellent heritage design and craftsmanship being delivered across this fantastic county. I particularly enjoyed being able to visit some of these amazing properties and buildings in person during the judging process.”

Award-winning projects in West Sussex included:

Beach House –a beautifully crafted home that makes full use of its waterfront setting, combining flint and timber cladding with superb attention to detail. Jason Pratt received a commendation in the building crafts category for his outstanding workmanship. Submitted by : Simon Gill Architects. www.simongillarchitects.co.uk

–a beautifully crafted home that makes full use of its waterfront setting, combining flint and timber cladding with superb attention to detail. received a commendation in the building crafts category for his outstanding workmanship. : Simon Gill Architects. www.simongillarchitects.co.uk Broomlands Farm Buildings, Horsham – applauded for its sensitive enhancement of a traditional barn complex, with excellent detailing and thoughtful integration of historic elements, including the retained threshing machine. Submitted b y : Cordial Investments Limited, details on request.

– applauded for its sensitive enhancement of a traditional barn complex, with excellent detailing and thoughtful integration of historic elements, including the retained threshing machine. y Cordial Investments Limited, details on request. Field House, Pulborough – a masterfully crafted, sculptural family home that blends bold contemporary design with exceptional craftsmanship and deep sensitivity to its South Downs setting. Submitted by: Wilkinson King Architects. www.wilkinsonking.com

– a masterfully crafted, sculptural family home that blends bold contemporary design with exceptional craftsmanship and deep sensitivity to its South Downs setting. Wilkinson King Architects. www.wilkinsonking.com Kent Cottage, Henfield – a beautifully executed restoration of a listed building that had previously been poorly restored. Submitted by: Manorwood. www.manorwood.co.uk

– a beautifully executed restoration of a listed building that had previously been poorly restored. Manorwood. www.manorwood.co.uk Lancing College Fives Café – a clever adaptation of an existing building, creating a flexible space for staff and students. Submitted by: Miller Bourne Architects. www.miller-bourne.co.uk | Lewis & Co Planning. www.lewisplanning.co.uk

– a clever adaptation of an existing building, creating a flexible space for staff and students. Miller Bourne Architects. www.miller-bourne.co.uk | Lewis & Co Planning. www.lewisplanning.co.uk The Barns, Chichester – a skilful and imaginative transformation blending old and new with exemplary detailing and strong site sensitivity. Toby Neil received a commendation in the building crafts category for his expert execution. Submitted by: Joseph James Construction. www.josephjames.uk

– a skilful and imaginative transformation blending old and new with exemplary detailing and strong site sensitivity. received a commendation in the building crafts category for his expert execution. Joseph James Construction. www.josephjames.uk Marlow House, Lindfield – a superb revitalisation of a 15th-century home blending traditional materials and skilled craftsmanship. Rob Quayle received an award in the building crafts category for his exemplary plastering and detailing, especially the beautifully executed curved corners. Submitted by: Southern Contractors. www.southern-contractors.co.uk

– a superb revitalisation of a 15th-century home blending traditional materials and skilled craftsmanship. received an award in the building crafts category for his exemplary plastering and detailing, especially the beautifully executed curved corners. Southern Contractors. www.southern-contractors.co.uk North Barn Itchenor Park Farm – celebrated for its preservation and adaptive reuse of a historic structure, made more impactful through public engagement supported by grant funding. Submitted by: Pinnacle Works Ltd. www.pinnacleworks.co.uk

– celebrated for its preservation and adaptive reuse of a historic structure, made more impactful through public engagement supported by grant funding. Pinnacle Works Ltd. www.pinnacleworks.co.uk Paddock House, Itchenor – an impressively crafted home where stone cladding and proportion have been handled with exceptional care. Carl Masters received a commendation in the building crafts category for his confident and refined craftsmanship. Submitted by: Randell Design Group. www.randelldesigngroup.com | King & Drury Construction Ltd. www.kinganddrury.com

– an impressively crafted home where stone cladding and proportion have been handled with exceptional care. received a commendation in the building crafts category for his confident and refined craftsmanship. Randell Design Group. www.randelldesigngroup.com | King & Drury Construction Ltd. www.kinganddrury.com St Peter & St Paul, West Wittering – a model restoration of a Grade I listed church, with sensitive internal and external conservation that revives its original architectural character. Charlotte Kenward received a commendation for gilding work in the building crafts category. Submitted by: The Martin Sewell Building Company. www.msbc.com | Meynell & Hayes Architects & Surveyors. www.meynellhayes.com

– a model restoration of a Grade I listed church, with sensitive internal and external conservation that revives its original architectural character. received a commendation for gilding work in the building crafts category. The Martin Sewell Building Company. www.msbc.com | Meynell & Hayes Architects & Surveyors. www.meynellhayes.com The Swan Inn, Fittleworth – recognised for the brilliant restoration of a landmark building, with craftsmanship of the highest order and careful attention to heritage roofing. Liam O’Neill received a commendation in the building crafts category for his exemplary roofing work using traditional materials. Submitted by: The Swan Inn. www.swaninnfittleworth.com

– recognised for the brilliant restoration of a landmark building, with craftsmanship of the highest order and careful attention to heritage roofing. received a commendation in the building crafts category for his exemplary roofing work using traditional materials. The Swan Inn. www.swaninnfittleworth.com Three Oaks Farm, Ifold – celebrated for its exceptional, low-impact architectural response to site and nature. Submitted by: Nick Willson Architects. www.nickwillsonarchitects.com

– celebrated for its exceptional, low-impact architectural response to site and nature. Nick Willson Architects. www.nickwillsonarchitects.com Thwaites House, Chidham – an exemplary response to a clear brief, combining high performance with aesthetic sensitivity, fitting seamlessly into its AONB context. Submitted by: Christian Youth Enterprises Sailing Centre. www.cye.org.uk

– an exemplary response to a clear brief, combining high performance with aesthetic sensitivity, fitting seamlessly into its AONB context. Christian Youth Enterprises Sailing Centre. www.cye.org.uk Tom Shrubb received a Building Crafts Awards for work to Cakeham Manor, West Wittering – showcasing meticulous restoration of brickwork and stonework, demonstrating exceptional traditional skills. Submitted by: W J Cove. www.wjcove.co.uk | Simpson Brickwork Conservation Ltd. Details on request

– showcasing meticulous restoration of brickwork and stonework, demonstrating exceptional traditional skills. W J Cove. www.wjcove.co.uk | Simpson Brickwork Conservation Ltd. Details on request St Peter’s Well, Lodsworth – praised for its sensitive refurbishment and beautifully considered extension, using original materials and craftsmanship to transform a historic building into a warm and elegant home. Submitted by: Vallis & Hall Conservation Architects. www.vallisandhall.com

– praised for its sensitive refurbishment and beautifully considered extension, using original materials and craftsmanship to transform a historic building into a warm and elegant home. Vallis & Hall Conservation Architects. www.vallisandhall.com Wakehurst Place, Haywards Heath – recognised for outstanding traditional craftwork on the Grade I listed building, including lead guttering, flats, and roofing—showcasing heritage skills that ensure long-term preservation. Submitted by: DBR Limited. www.dbrlimited.com

– recognised for outstanding traditional craftwork on the Grade I listed building, including lead guttering, flats, and roofing—showcasing heritage skills that ensure long-term preservation. DBR Limited. www.dbrlimited.com Waterfront Contemporary – a sensitively designed and executed modern home that embraces its dramatic harbour setting with elegance and inspiration. Submitted by: Randell Design Group. www.randelldesigngroup.com | King & Drury Construction Ltd. www.kinganddrury.com

– a sensitively designed and executed modern home that embraces its dramatic harbour setting with elegance and inspiration. Randell Design Group. www.randelldesigngroup.com | King & Drury Construction Ltd. www.kinganddrury.com West Wittering Safety & Facilities Hub – praised for its thoughtful material palette and dual-purpose beachside design, addressing both functionality and environmental considerations; a credit to Danny Steel and the design team. Submitted by: Cover Storey Architects. www.coverstorey.co.uk

Highly Commended projects in West Sussex included:

Amberley Museum – a delicate, sensitive and discreet refurbishment of an historic environment enabling improved access.

– a delicate, sensitive and discreet refurbishment of an historic environment enabling improved access. Kyle Edwards for work to St John’s Priory, Poling – received a commendation in the building crafts category for the skilled and authentic restoration of a 19th-century papier-mâché ceiling, carefully repaired and reinstalled with traditional materials.

– received a commendation in the building crafts category for the skilled and authentic restoration of a 19th-century papier-mâché ceiling, carefully repaired and reinstalled with traditional materials. Hammonds Mill Place, Hassocks – commended for its refined use of materials and landscape design, creating a tranquil residential setting on a previously contaminated woodland site.

– commended for its refined use of materials and landscape design, creating a tranquil residential setting on a previously contaminated woodland site. Hole Farm Barn, Billingshurst – praised for its sensitive conversion into a two-bedroom dwelling, using period materials and careful construction to preserve the barn’s historic character.

– praised for its sensitive conversion into a two-bedroom dwelling, using period materials and careful construction to preserve the barn’s historic character. Littlehampton & Rustington Housing Society – Oakhurst Gardens – applauded for its well-designed public spaces, including an uplifting new hall and refined launderette area, delivering comfort, accessibility, and architectural delight.

– applauded for its well-designed public spaces, including an uplifting new hall and refined launderette area, delivering comfort, accessibility, and architectural delight. Moorings, Itchenor – recognised for its intelligent bungalow refurbishment, creating a flexible and light-filled home with inventive spatial planning and charming details.

– recognised for its intelligent bungalow refurbishment, creating a flexible and light-filled home with inventive spatial planning and charming details. North Choller Farmhouse, Walberton – celebrated for its transformation of a deteriorated period building into a warm family home, blending restored heritage elements with a cleverly designed orangery.

– celebrated for its transformation of a deteriorated period building into a warm family home, blending restored heritage elements with a cleverly designed orangery. Oak Framed Detached House, Singleton – praised for its elegant new build combining local flint, green oak, and period techniques, achieving comfort and charm despite planning challenges.

– praised for its elegant new build combining local flint, green oak, and period techniques, achieving comfort and charm despite planning challenges. Period Townhouse, Arundel – commended for its thoughtful and high-standard refurbishment, demonstrating strong collaboration and sensitivity to conservation requirements.

– commended for its thoughtful and high-standard refurbishment, demonstrating strong collaboration and sensitivity to conservation requirements. Sollers, Fernhurst – praised for its thoughtful ground floor transformation of a listed home, with a well-integrated kitchen and boot room extension using modern materials, and creative landscaping that seamlessly connects indoors and out.

– praised for its thoughtful ground floor transformation of a listed home, with a well-integrated kitchen and boot room extension using modern materials, and creative landscaping that seamlessly connects indoors and out. The Haven, Chichester – noted for its enhancement of a 1930s property through careful detailing, subtle sustainability features, and a landscape design that maximises its coastal views.

– noted for its enhancement of a 1930s property through careful detailing, subtle sustainability features, and a landscape design that maximises its coastal views. The Reeds at South Lodge Hotel, Lower Beeding – commended for its stylish contemporary design with strong eco credentials, blending well into the natural surroundings despite planning constraints.

– commended for its stylish contemporary design with strong eco credentials, blending well into the natural surroundings despite planning constraints. West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service's Training Centre and Horsham Fire Station (Platinum House) – outstanding modern training facility and innovative, inclusive design; a standout project serving current and future needs of the Fire Service with exceptional functionality and foresight.

– outstanding modern training facility and innovative, inclusive design; a standout project serving current and future needs of the Fire Service with exceptional functionality and foresight. 32 North Street, Chichester - a skilful and attractive conversion creating useful working zones; a thoughtful and effective reuse of a listed building’s ground floor.

A full list of 2025 Sussex Heritage Trust Award winners and sponsors is available at: www.sussexheritagetrust.org.uk

1 . Contributed Three Oaks, Ifold Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Lancing College Fives Cafe Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed North Park Itchenor Park Farm Photo: Submitted