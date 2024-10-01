Innovative dementia day care enterprise achieves charitable status

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This transformational milestone will allow Tapestry Day Club to provide affordable care for many more older people living with early-stage dementia and in social isolation, including those with modest means

Tapestry Day Club – which has hosts across Surrey and West Sussex who invite guests into their family homes – has become a charity after launching five years ago as a not-for-profit enterprise.

This significant achievement will increase the organisation's ability to provide its high-quality support and give carers – usually family members – much-needed respite time.

Co-founder Anderley Wade said: “We will be able to keep our costs down and expand our services to those who need it most. The transition became necessary after we surpassed the VAT threshold last year. We initially absorbed this additional burden, but it was unsustainable long-term. It will simplify fundraising efforts, too, granting us Gift Aid tax relief, which allows us to reclaim an extra 25% on every donation.”

The migration from a community interest company (CIC) to a charitable incorporated organisation (CIO) was a lengthy, complex process requiring extensive paperwork, legal assistance and the recruitment of three trustees.

Chair of trustees is eminent health-and-social-care expert Rosemary Pavoni, who has nearly 60 years of experience in this field. She ran a care home in Horsham for more than 20 years and now advises, supports and lobbies the Government on behalf of people needing social care.

“I believe passionately in ensuring that people receive the best care possible, especially those with dementia, which is why I am delighted to be chair of Tapestry Day Club,” she said.

Co-founder Clare Jones announced more news: “In recognition of our new status, we have launched a brand-new website, which allows us to accept donations and work in greater collaboration with donors and funders. No donation is too small and every penny counts towards helping others financially less able to access valuable support.

“We look forward to making a significant impact in our community and helping older people live independently for as long as possible.”