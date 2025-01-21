Inspirational Girlguiding volunteer from West Sussex honoured by King with MBE

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Girlguiding volunteer Mel Ford from West Sussex has been awarded an MBE in the King’s 2025 New Year Honours list for her services to young people for over 25 years.

Mel, whose current roles include county commissioner for Girlguiding Sussex West and lead volunteer for the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS), was presented with her MBE at a ceremony in Windsor by The Princess Royal on Wednesday 15 January.

Mel has held numerous roles within Girlguiding over the years, leaving a significant impact on girls’ and young women’s lives. She has inspired young members as a Ranger and Guide leader, trained other volunteers, and supported girls to help other girls as national vice chair of 4CaST, the team steering Girlguiding’s peer education programme. Mel was also recognised with the Silver Fish award - Girlguiding's highest honour - last year.

Mel said: “The news of the MBE came completely unexpectedly; it's an incredible honour and still seems a bit surreal to have been awarded for something I do because it's fun and lets me volunteer alongside other incredible people.

“I've learned from so many I've met along the way that I feel this is an award shared with all of them, whether from the UK or worldwide. My hope is that more volunteers are recognised like this in the future, for the confidence they give girls and young women to speak up about things they are passionate about and for giving them positive life experiences they may not have outside of the guiding movement.

“Girlguiding opened the door to the world for me when I was younger, helping to develop the skills and values then to achieve what I have today. It's given me experiences I could never have dreamed of having, and I am incredibly grateful for the lifelong learning, friendships, and memories that guiding has given me."

Amanda Teasel, chief commissioner for Girlguiding London and South East England, said: “Without doubt a common thread throughout Mel’s volunteering is her focus on supporting young women. In Mel, these young women find an inspiring leader who is accessible, who listens, who is consistent in her support, and who shares the joy in their successes.

"Mel has always been and continues to be motivated to ensure young people are heard, can have the opportunities to maximise their potential, and celebrate their achievements. She is a great leader. We are incredibly thankful for all that she gives to Girlguiding and are thrilled that she is being recognised with this award.”

With almost 80,000 volunteers, Girlguiding has one of the largest volunteer networks in the UK, ranging from unit helpers and leaders running weekly meetings, to county commissioners and Girlguiding’s most senior volunteers - the chief guide and her team.

There are lots of fun and flexible ways to volunteer with Girlguiding, whether it’s through supporting girls directly in a unit or helping behind the scenes. And it’s not just adults who can volunteer with Girlguiding, there are several young volunteer opportunities available for girls as young as fourteen, including young leader and peer educator roles. All helping to show girls that they can do anything.

For more information about how to get involved with Girlguiding, the UK’s largest youth organisation dedicated completely to girls, visit girlguiding.org.uk.