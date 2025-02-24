Inspire Indoor Market: a growing hub for Eastbourne traders and community spirit

Looking for a vibrant marketplace where you can shop, eat, and enjoy great music? The Inspire Indoor Market is the place to be! Held on the first Saturday of every month, this exciting new market has been growing steadily since its launch five months ago.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The upcoming market on Saturday, 1st March, marks the 5th edition of this fantastic event! Over the past five months, the market has welcomed a diverse range of traders and artists offering everything from arts and crafts to delicious food, making it a must-visit for those looking to support local businesses. It’s not just about shopping—it’s about community. More and more local residents are getting involved, adding to the market’s welcoming and lively atmosphere.

Hosted at the Inspire Social Hub on Greenfield Road, BN21 1JJ, the market is fully accessible and disability-friendly, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the experience. And to make the day even more special, we have a live DJ playing music, creating a fantastic atmosphere for visitors and traders alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you're a trader looking for a great opportunity, you can hire a table for just £10 and set up shop from 10 AM to 3 PM.

Inspire Indoor Market Flyer

No market visit is complete without some tasty treats! The Inspire Café will be open throughout the event, serving fresh coffee, cakes, and delicious food to keep you fueled while you browse.

For more information or to book a table, contact Dom at [email protected] or call 01323 722 034.

Come along on Saturday, 1st March, support local businesses, enjoy great music, and have a fantastic time at the Inspire Indoor Market!