Inspire Sussex and Eastbourne Wheels for All join forces for a remarkable fundraising event!
Event Details:
- What: Inspire 4 All 500 Mile Challenge
- When: Saturday, July 27th, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
- Where: Eastbourne Cycling Centre, Cross Levels Way, BN21 2UF
Participants will pedal as many laps as possible to collectively achieve a 500-mile goal. But it's more than just cycling; it's also a fundraiser and a fun-filled family and community festival. Everyone in Eastbourne is invited to join in the festivities, creating a joyful and inclusive atmosphere for all.
Fundraising Goals:
1) Enhancing Opportunities at the INSPIRE Sussex Social Hub: The funds raised will significantly enhance the INSPIRE Sussex Social Hub, transforming it into a vibrant and inclusive space for individuals with learning disabilities in Eastbourne. Our vision is to develop a community hub where everyone can engage in activities, form friendships, and become active members of the local area.
2) Supporting Eastbourne Wheels for All: Eastbourne Wheels for All will use the funds raised to purchase new specially adapted cycles, enabling more people to enjoy our facilities. Some of these bikes will be available for use and on display during the event.
Join Us!
Come be a part of the Inspire 4 All 500 Mile Challenge and help us make a difference in our community. Together, we can create an inclusive environment and enhance opportunities for everyone in Eastbourne.
See you at the track on July 27th!
