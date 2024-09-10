Integrational Mother and Toddler held at local care home
The event, which took place on September 5, welcomed the group of Mums and their toddlers who live locally as well as carers with babies to enjoy the gardens, games and activities at the home.
The group of mums and toddlers also enjoyed spending time and playing together with the residents.
The catering team at the care home provide a selection of healthy snacks on the day, including hand cut fruits and vegetables.
General Manager, Rikki-Gene Bury of Lydfords Care Home, said: “We invited the mother and toddlers to the home as a way to support local groups within the village, so they can make use of our wonderful lounge areas and gardens.
"The residents at our home had a lot of fun on the day, and love our young visitors. If anyone ever wants to stop in for a lovely afternoon with your young ones, or just for a cuppa and a break, we’d love to have you join us.”
