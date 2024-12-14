Intergenerational Christmas cheer at Nyton House
Aldingbourne School and the 1st Barnham Scout Group visit Nyton House.
There was a wonderful day of intergenerational singing and Christmas cheer at Nyton House.
Residents enjoyed a morning visit by Aldingbourne Primary School who sang Christmas Songs with enthusiasm and smiles.
The actions to the Twelve Days of Christmas were great fun and everyone joined in. This evening we were delighted with a return visit from the 1st Barnham Scout Group whose amazing singing filled the room with Christmas joy.
Thank you both for coming along and entertaining the residents they really enjoyed listening to your beautiful voices and singing along.
See you all again soon.