International cultures shine in East Grinstead and Crawley for Dew Folk Festival 2025

The festivities began with the Official Opening Ceremony on Friday 20 June 2025, held at the historic St Nicholas Church in Crawley at 4:00pm. The venue, over a thousand years old, provided a majestic backdrop for the cultural performances. Distinguished guests included Crawley Borough Council Leader Councillor Michael Jones and Deputy Mayor Councillor Atif Nawaz, who gave warm speeches welcoming performers and guests.

The opening was a magnificent cultural exchange, featuring:

Lithuania – Dance group Versmė

– Dance group Versmė Sri Lanka – Tamil children's dance group

– Tamil children's dance group Turkey – Folk dance group

– Folk dance group Scotland, England, Poland – Musical and dance performances

The event marked the official start of the 14th edition of the Dew Festival, and was praised by guests and audiences alike. All participating artists were presented with diplomas in recognition of their performance and contribution to intercultural friendship, followed by enthusiastic fellowship and greetings from organisers and civic leaders.

The celebration continued on Saturday 21 June 2025 at Saint Hill Manor, the East Grinstead historic home of humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard and the UK headquarters of the Church of Scientology, which hosted the second day of the festival.

Organised by Valerijus Vilcinskas, Co-Founder of Treasure Island GB, in partnership with the European Association of Folklore Festivals, the event brought together 173 guests and performers from 13 countries, with 18 performances representing a rich array of music, dance, and traditional arts.

Notable acts included:

Tajikistan – Sukhrob Bobiev (vocals)

– Sukhrob Bobiev (vocals) Ecuador – Diablada and Warmis folk groups

– Diablada and Warmis folk groups Scotland – Kieran McAlea (bagpipes)

– Kieran McAlea (bagpipes) Slovakia – Children and youth dance groups

– Children and youth dance groups England, India, Belarus, Bulgaria, El Salvador, Lithuania, Turkey – and more

Saint Hill was widely praised by performers as one of the best venues they had ever experienced. “This was a wonderful experience — full of colour, smiles, joyful dancing, and multicultural music,” said singer-songwriter Zack (RedEyeZack). Scottish piper Kieran McAlea called it “a pleasure to be part of such an inspiring weekend,” and many artists expressed their desire to return next year.

The festival continues to grow in size and significance, with the dual venues at Crawley and Saint Hill providing the perfect stage for an unforgettable weekend of diverse cultures, shared heritage, and global friendship.

To get involved in next year’s festival, please contact:

Valerijus Vilcinskas

Treasure Island GB

Phone: +44 7784 308805

