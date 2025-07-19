International cultures shine in East Grinstead and Crawley for Dew Folk Festival 2025

By Graeme Wilson
Contributor
Published 19th Jul 2025, 17:07 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 09:12 BST
The 14th International Folklore Dew Festival delivered a spectacular celebration of world cultures across two days in Crawley and East Grinstead, marking one of the most vibrant festivals to date.

The festivities began with the Official Opening Ceremony on Friday 20 June 2025, held at the historic St Nicholas Church in Crawley at 4:00pm. The venue, over a thousand years old, provided a majestic backdrop for the cultural performances. Distinguished guests included Crawley Borough Council Leader Councillor Michael Jones and Deputy Mayor Councillor Atif Nawaz, who gave warm speeches welcoming performers and guests.

The opening was a magnificent cultural exchange, featuring:

  • Lithuania – Dance group Versmė
  • Sri Lanka – Tamil children's dance group
  • Turkey – Folk dance group
  • Scotland, England, Poland – Musical and dance performances

The event marked the official start of the 14th edition of the Dew Festival, and was praised by guests and audiences alike. All participating artists were presented with diplomas in recognition of their performance and contribution to intercultural friendship, followed by enthusiastic fellowship and greetings from organisers and civic leaders.

The celebration continued on Saturday 21 June 2025 at Saint Hill Manor, the East Grinstead historic home of humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard and the UK headquarters of the Church of Scientology, which hosted the second day of the festival.

Organised by Valerijus Vilcinskas, Co-Founder of Treasure Island GB, in partnership with the European Association of Folklore Festivals, the event brought together 173 guests and performers from 13 countries, with 18 performances representing a rich array of music, dance, and traditional arts.

Notable acts included:

  • Tajikistan – Sukhrob Bobiev (vocals)
  • Ecuador – Diablada and Warmis folk groups
  • Scotland – Kieran McAlea (bagpipes)
  • Slovakia – Children and youth dance groups
  • England, India, Belarus, Bulgaria, El Salvador, Lithuania, Turkey – and more

Saint Hill was widely praised by performers as one of the best venues they had ever experienced. “This was a wonderful experience — full of colour, smiles, joyful dancing, and multicultural music,” said singer-songwriter Zack (RedEyeZack). Scottish piper Kieran McAlea called it “a pleasure to be part of such an inspiring weekend,” and many artists expressed their desire to return next year.

The festival continues to grow in size and significance, with the dual venues at Crawley and Saint Hill providing the perfect stage for an unforgettable weekend of diverse cultures, shared heritage, and global friendship.

To get involved in next year’s festival, please contact:

Valerijus Vilcinskas

Treasure Island GB

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7784 308805

English singer Courtney Cyrus

1. Contributed

English singer Courtney Cyrus Photo: Submitted

Ankara Folk Dance Group from Turkey

2. Contributed

Ankara Folk Dance Group from Turkey Photo: Submitted

Bulgarian Folk Dance Group at Saint Hill

3. Contributed

Bulgarian Folk Dance Group at Saint Hill Photo: Submitted

Diablada Folk Group from Ecuador

4. Contributed

Diablada Folk Group from Ecuador Photo: Submitted

