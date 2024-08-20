International rugby star to support Worthing Hospital with leadership and coaching

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Goring Hall Hospital, part of Circle Health Group, will be working with Welsh international rugby player, Dan Biggar to support leadership and coaching for staff based in Worthing.

Dan joins the hospital’s owners, Circle Health Group, as the hospital operator’s first Executive Coach and Leadership Ambassador.

Dan’s work with Goring Hall Hospital will focus on giving local employees access to coaching and leadership techniques used by international athletes to build resilience and drive success.

Dan made his debut for Circle in London in July and spoke about how passionate he is to share what he’s learnt leading teams in domestic and international rugby Union. The 34 years-old fly-half who currently plays for French Top 14 side Toulon, will continue playing while also working with senior management at Goring Hall Hospital to identify and develop talent amongst the clinical and administrative workforce.

Commenting on his appointment, Dan said: “It’s an honour to be working so closely with the team at Goring Hall Hospital, to support them in the incredible work they do treating and caring for patients across the community.

"Like me, Goring Hall Hospital is committed to achieving excellence in its field and I see the potential this role has to offer. I’ve led at the highest levels and representing my country in the game I love was one of the proudest moments of my life. I see the passion this hospital has for its people and patients. I cannot wait to share what I’ve learnt with staff and drive excellence in every aspect of our game.”

In the coming months Dan will be getting to know Goring Hall Hospital as part of his tour of Circle’s 52 hospitals across the UK. Dan’s tour will launch his “Excellence in your team” programme for staff at every level, ranging from wards to hospital management. The programme is a commitment by Goring Hall Hospital to support its people with unique opportunities to grow their own management and leadership skills.

Commenting on the appointment, David Cooper, Chief People Officer at Circle Health Group, said: “I am delighted that Dan decided to sign with us in this unique role at Circle. He has an international reputation for excellence on the field and knows what it takes to motivate, inspire and lead high-performing teams at the top-level in his sport. His role represents a renewed commitment to our people and their development with us. His appointment is an exciting new chapter in Circle’s story.”