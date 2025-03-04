International Women’s Day: care pioneers at Duckyls Farm leading the way in transforming support for adults with learning disabilities

Two inspiring women are pioneering change in the world of social care, redefining what it means to nurture and support adults with learning disabilities.

This International Women’s Day, Karen Tolton and Keri Strugnell from Duckyls Farm are calling for a transformation in the way care is perceived, valued, and funded.

Championing Change in Learning Disability Care

Karen Tolton, 41, has been managing Duckyls Farm since 2019. With years of experience in learning disability care, she is passionate about making a tangible difference in people’s lives. For Karen, working in a not-for-profit organisation means she can focus entirely on the well-being of those she supports rather than financial gains.

Care Pioneers Karen Tolton and keri Strugnell

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see people develop and achieve things they once thought impossible,” says Karen. “If we invest in good care earlier, individuals will live healthier, richer lives, become more independent, and require less support later on.”

Since taking the helm at Duckyls, Karen has already transformed its Care Quality Commission (CQC) rating from ‘Requires Improvement’ to ‘Good’. Her next goal is to achieve an ‘Outstanding’ rating while continuing to empower her team to be creative, think independently, and know they have her full support.

Yet, Karen remains deeply concerned that due to the country’s increasing aging population, already limited resources in the health and social care sector are being stretched to the limit, to the detriment of those living with a learning disability, and the people supporting them. She calls for increased funding for learning disability residential care and day provision, ensuring it attracts and retains dedicated professionals.

Harnessing the Power of Nature and Nurture

Keri Strugnell, 46, joined Duckyls Farm in 2024, bringing with her a unique blend of private-sector experience and a lifelong passion for integrating animal care with social care. Sharing an office with Karen, the duo are a driving force for change, supporting each other as they navigate the challenges of the sector.

While Karen looks after residents, Keri is responsible for Day Opportunities, which allow adults with additional needs to look after the farm land and animals and engage in activities including planting seeds, growing vegetables, making bird boxes and repairing fences.

“What motivates me is giving people the opportunity to be the best they can be,” says Keri. “It’s too easy to limit people, instead we need to remove barriers. Encouraging our service users to take positive risks and see them learn and grow is a real privilege.”

The farm’s animals—horses, goats, guinea pigs, rabbits and chickens—offer proven therapeutic benefits, from improved mental health and mobility to social engagement and skill development. For many who visit Duckyls, whether living alone or with family, the farm provides a vital sense of belonging and purpose, helping to combat isolation and build employability skills.

However, Keri and Karen both highlight the pressing need for better government funding to allow more frequent access to the day services Duckyls offers. They are also determined to shift societal perceptions of care work, ensuring staff feel valued and take pride in their roles.

Karen and Keri are urging for greater investment in social care, a stronger focus on community engagement, and more career opportunities in the sector. Their vision includes increased collaboration with schools to introduce young people to the rewarding careers available in care.

“If the governments shake things up and more funding is invested in the sector, we will ultimately transform lives. We have proved the benefits of operating from a farm, so let’s open up more community land so that those needing care do not feel institutionalised. Living or visiting a place, like Duckyls that changes every day and with every season has huge benefits and this should be replicated across the UK.” Karen emphasises, “What motivates us every day is to enhance the quality of life for those we support, to become valuable members of the community with the life skills to allow them to live more independently.”

To find out more about the Day Opportunities at Duckyls Farm for people with learning disabilities, physical disabilities, sensory impairment and acquired brain injury visit www.diagramacommunity.org.uk

For those who wish to support the incredible work at Duckyls Farm, visit their Amazon Wishlist at https://linktr.ee/diagramaamazonwishlist or follow their journey at www.facebook.com/duckylsfarmsussex.