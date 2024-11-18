Internationally recognised ‘Rubbish’ Pet Portrait artist supports local vulnerable children this christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Renowned Worthing man, Phil Heckles, also known as ‘Hercule Van Wolfwinkle,’ the internationally celebrated ‘Rubbish’ Pet Portrait artist, is lending his unique talent to make Christmas brighter for local children in need.

What started over 4 years ago as a joke on Facebook, suggesting someone buy a drawing of his dog for just £299 plus VAT, his self-confessed ‘rubbish’ drawings and quick-witted comments from ‘disgruntled’ pet owners has since transformed into a platform for immense charitable impact, raising £377,000 to date for homelessness charities. His pet portraits have gained global recognition for their playful, ‘rubbish’ charm and heartfelt purpose.

He also likes to support other charities close to his heart and recently announced his support of Home-Start Arun, Worthing & Adur’s Christmas appeal, “Be a Secret Santa; Give the Gift of Christmas to a Vulnerable Child in your Community.”

This annual campaign ensures presents for local children – some who might otherwise go without, Christmas food for the table, essentials like blankets and children’s clothes and crucially, practical and emotional support from Home-Start volunteers over the festive period - a particularly difficult time of year for many families – both financially and emotionally. Says Bridget Richardson, Chief Executive of the charity “For thousands of families across our area, this festive period will be incredibly tough. Transition into parenthood can often be overwhelming, though more so for families we support who are experiencing additional challenges such as; living in poverty or in unsuitable housing, poor physical or mental health, financial hardship, domestic abuse, grief or loneliness. This time of year, can be a desperate challenge. Our Christmas appeal ensures no child we support is left without the joy and comfort of the festive season.”

Be a Secret Santa and donate today via this QR code

In a generous gesture, Hercule announced on his website: “I am donating a pet portrait commission and to be in with a chance of winning it, all you need to do is donate any amount to Home-Starts Christmas appeal, 'Be a Secret Santa', before 2 December."

As Hercule currently has over 80,000 requests for pet portraits in his in-box, this opportunity not only hugely increases their chances of being immortalised online but also increases the chances of giving a local child a Christmas we’d all want for our own children or grandchildren. It’s a win-win!

Home-Start Arun, Worthing & Adur, have provided support to struggling families for over 24 years, improving the lives of almost 10,000 children. They are a community-run service of local parents, grandparents and professionals using lived experience to create brighter futures for thousands of local children. Practical and emotional help is given weekly in family homes, on the phone, in Family Groups or via their counselling service, and crucially, all their services are free of charge.

To donate to their Christmas appeal and join Hercule’s campaign, scan the QR code or visit www.home-startawa.org.uk/christmas-appeal/

For more about Hercule’s one-of-a-kind artwork, check out his Facebook page - Pet Portraits by Hercule