Introducing new West Sussex animal charity: the Sussex Reptile Rescue Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A safe place for our scaly friends!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sussex Reptile Rescue Centre (SRRC) is a newly registered charity based in West Sussex. It has been set up to provide care, rehoming, and treatment to ill, injured, unwanted, or other reptiles and amphibians in need across Sussex and surrounding areas.

In recent years, the keeping of reptiles and amphibians has become increasingly popular amongst animal lovers in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, due to the cost-of-living crisis and the special, often high-heat conditions required by these magnificent animals, it has become difficult for people, leading some to seek alternative homes for their scaly friends. In some cases, owners have resorted to more drastic measures, even leaving them outside to their frosty fate in a cardboard box at the side of the road.

Tree Python

We are the only charitable rescue centre based in West Sussex, focusing specifically on reptiles and amphibians. The SRRC’s reach will cover East and West Sussex, Hampshire, and Kent.

We have started our very own, home to home rehoming service, which aims to connect families with reptiles in need of a new home, where they can find their forever homes.

If anyone would like to learn more about how they can support the charity, visit our website at thesussexrrc.org.uk or email us at [email protected]