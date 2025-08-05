Introducing the End of Life Network: Championing compassionate conversations and connected end of life care

The newly launched End of Life Network is a bold, community-driven initiative founded by Birdham based End of Life Doula, Bev Downie, with a mission to encourage more open, compassionate, and connected conversations around end of life care.

The network was officially introduced at an intimate round table gathering on Monday 28th July, hosted by Vanessa Branson. The evening brought together a remarkable cross-section of local organisations, professionals, and individuals who are committed to improving how we talk about, plan for, and experience the end of life.

Founder Bev Downie opened the discussion by highlighting the need to break down taboos and make space for thoughtful communication around death, dying, and bereavement. “So many people still feel isolated, uncertain, or afraid when it comes to talking about end of life,” said Bev. “Our aim is to change that – to create opportunities and events where these conversations can happen openly and with dignity.”

Attendees at the round table included Jess Brown-Fuller MP, representatives from Home Instead – Chichester & Bognor Regis (Network Sponsors), as well as AtaLoss Charity, UKHarvest, St Wilfrid’s Hospice, The Owen Kenny Partnership Solicitors, Enable and Thrive Ltd, Selsey Community Forum, and a number of engaged local residents.

Thanks to the generous support of Home Instead – Chichester & Bognor Regis, the End of Life Network is now working in close collaboration to promote excellence in end of life care, and to ensure these essential conversations extend across professional and personal settings alike.

In the months ahead, the Network will be hosting a series of public workshops focused on topics including Advance Care Planning and End of Life Friends.

There will also be professional and public networking events designed to bring people together – professionals and community members alike – to share knowledge, explore challenges, and foster honest, empowering dialogue.

The End of Life Network invites anyone with an interest in creating a more open, informed, and connected approach to death and dying to get involved.

To find out more, register for workshops, or explore how you can support the mission, visit:

👉 www.endoflifenetwork.co.uk

Contact:

Bev Downie – Founder, End of Life Network

🌐 www.endoflifenetwork.co.uk