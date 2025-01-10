Introducing the Youth Entrepreneurs Academy Haywards Heath (YEAHH)

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Haywards Heath Town Council is proud to announce the launch of the Youth Entrepreneurs Academy Haywards Heath (YEAHH), a pioneering initiative aimed at inspiring and supporting local young entrepreneurs in school years 10-12. This program is designed to provide resources, mentorship, and potential funding opportunities to empower the next generation of business leaders. The project has been made possible from the support of Haywards Heath Business Association and The Orchards Shopping Centre, Haywards Heath.

Aims of YEAH:

Inspire and Support: Provide local young entrepreneurs with the tools and guidance they need to succeed.Foster Innovation: Encourage creativity and stimulate the local economy by turning ideas into viable businesses.Build Community Links: Strengthen connections between young people and the local business community.Objectives:

Youth Entrepreneurs Academy Haywards Heath (YEAHH)

Empower Youth: Equip young individuals with the skills and confidence to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.Foster Innovation: Promote innovative thinking and problem-solving.Create Employment: Generate potential job opportunities through new business ventures.Build Community: Foster a sense of community and collaboration among participants.Program Structure: Volunteers from the Haywards Heath Business Association will conduct masterclasses on various business-related topics, culminating in a Business Fair at The Orchards Shopping Centre on May 31, 2025. Sessions will be held on Wednesday evenings at the Town Hall from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM, with a half-hour break for supper.

Masterclass Schedule:

February 12, 2025: Explanation to parents (30 mins), Part 1: How to come up with business ideas, Part 2: How to write a business plan.February 26, 2025: Part 1: Leadership and Team Working, Part 2: Delegation of roles and time management.March 12, 2025: Part 1: Resilience/Learning through failure, Part 2: Problem Solving.March 26, 2025: Part 1: Finance/Financial Management, Part 2: Sales (how to choose where to sell and why).April 23, 2025: Part 1: IT/website development, Part 2: Marketing.May 7, 2025: Part 1: Networking, Part 2: Public Speaking.May 21, 2025: Open session: supporting prep for business fair and possible speed dating style event.May 30, 2025: Business Fair at The Orchards.June 11, 2025: Feedback session.Participation: Participants will be nominated or approached via local schools and residents. Eligible students are those in school years 10-12 who show an interest in business or exhibit entrepreneurial skills. Teams can consist of up to four members, with at least one member residing in Haywards Heath. The program is limited to a maximum of 10 teams.

Get Involved: We encourage you to nominate a young person or group of friends who may benefit from this program. For more information, please contact Hermione Davidson at [email protected] or call 01444 455694.