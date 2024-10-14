Investment chance in Bognor Regis flat at auction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A studio flat in Bognor Regis is coming up for auction next month as an investment.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flat 1 at 13 Linden Road, is among 170 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is listed with a leasehold guide price of £70,000-plus at the firm’s auction which ends on Friday, November 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first floor studio flat is a short walk from the centre of Bognor Regis with its shopping and other amenities, including the railway station just across the road.

LISTED AT SALE: Flat 1 at 13 Linden Road, Bognor.

Auction Appraiser Joe Rocks said: “The flat is let under the terms of an assured shorthold tenancy agreement and is considered ideal for continued use as a letting investment.

“It is currently let at £7,200 per annum, which rising to £8,400 per annum from November.”

Tenure is the remainder of a 999-year lease from June 1989 at a current ground rent of £200 per annum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the seventh of eight this year, goes live on Wednesday, October 30 and ends on Friday, November 1.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.