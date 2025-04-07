Investment in Uckfield care home expansion
Drake Lodge, which will operate as an annexe to Coniston Court, forms part of a broader investment programme aimed at enhancing facilities and care provision at Coniston Court. This follows the successful opening of the Mallard unit in 2024.
Drake Lodge, which will open over the next few months, will introduce a modern 10-bedded residential wing, purpose-built to deliver exceptional care for older people in a homely, comfortable, and supportive environment.
In addition to improving local care options, the expansion brings significant economic benefits, including the creation of 15 new jobs. These roles present an exciting opportunity for individuals in the Uckfield area to join a compassionate and professional care team.
Designed with residents' comfort and well-being as a priority, the new wing features en-suite wet rooms, wide corridors for easy accessibility, and a luxurious spa bath. The entire unit has undergone a full refurbishment to meet the highest standards of care and accommodation, in line with Silverlake Care’s commitment to quality and excellence.
Tony Stein, chief executive of Healthcare Management Solutions, which manages Silverlake Care, said: "This latest development at Coniston Court reinforces our dedication to continually improving the living environment and quality of care for our residents.
“Drake Lodge not only provides a modern and comfortable home for those who need support in later life, but also offers meaningful employment opportunities for people who want to make a real difference in their community. We are proud to be investing in both people and place."