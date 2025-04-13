Invitation to a Men's Breakfast in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Men's Community Breakfast – all men welcome. Join us for an inspiring talk and full English breakfast (or a breakfast of your choice). Cost £10.00.

Our guest speaker this month is Sir Jeremy Cooke. He is a reader in a Church of England country parish in Sussex. Formerly a High Court Judge, he is now an International Arbitrator and International Judge in the Courts of Singapore and Dubai International Financial Centre.

These very informal gatherings are an opportunity for men to meet and socialise together in a very informal setting to chat and cultivate new friendships, whilst also enjoying a delicious breakfast of their choice - and being inspired by an excellent speaker.

To book a place contact:

Men's Breakfast - Chichester

Date: Saturday 26 April 2025.

Start time: 8.00am; End time: 10:00am

Location: The Woolpack Inn, 71 Fishbourne Road (West), Fishbourne, Chichester PO19 3JJ. (free parking)