Invitation to a Men's Breakfast in Chichester

Click here for more of our videos on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Men's Community Breakfast – all men welcome. Join us for a full English breakfast (or a breakfast of your choice). Cost £10.00.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

These very informal gatherings are an opportunity for men to meet and socialise together in a very informal setting to chat and cultivate new friendships, whilst also enjoying a delicious breakfast of their choice - and being inspired by an excellent speaker.