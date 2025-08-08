Invitation to all residents to come to meetings about airspace above their homes
CAGNE are hosting the first airspace events enabling everyone to ask questions about airspace above homes that are currently overflown and those that could be impacted by Gatwick Airport seeking growth with or without a new runway via the government’s airspace change plans.
Wednesday 24th September at 7.30pm for airspace to the west (including west south and north) of Gatwick Airport – arrivals and departures. Book here -
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/airspace-above-your-home-explained-and-what-airspace-change-may-offer-tickets-1561273855129?aff=oddtdtcreator
Monday 6th October at 7.30pm will be the meeting for the east airspace (including south and north) of Gatwick Airport – arrivals and departures.
Book here -
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/want-to-know-about-gatwick-airspace-what-airspace-change-may-offer-tickets-1561310344269?aff=oddtdtcreator
Full details can be found at www.cagne.org