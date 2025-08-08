Invitation to all residents to come to meetings about airspace above their homes

By CAGNE Gatwick
Contributor
Published 8th Aug 2025, 09:27 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2025, 09:32 BST
Residents are invited to understand airspace above their home at online meetings hosted by the umbrella aviation community and environment group for Sussex, Surrey and Kent, CAGNE.

CAGNE are hosting the first airspace events enabling everyone to ask questions about airspace above homes that are currently overflown and those that could be impacted by Gatwick Airport seeking growth with or without a new runway via the government’s airspace change plans.

Wednesday 24th September at 7.30pm for airspace to the west (including west south and north) of Gatwick Airport – arrivals and departures. Book here -

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/airspace-above-your-home-explained-and-what-airspace-change-may-offer-tickets-1561273855129?aff=oddtdtcreator

Mum and daughter under flight paths today in Sussexplaceholder image
Mum and daughter under flight paths today in Sussex

Monday 6th October at 7.30pm will be the meeting for the east airspace (including south and north) of Gatwick Airport – arrivals and departures.

Book here -

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/want-to-know-about-gatwick-airspace-what-airspace-change-may-offer-tickets-1561310344269?aff=oddtdtcreator

Full details can be found at www.cagne.org

Related topics:ResidentsSussexSurreyKentGatwick Airport
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice