Invitation to all residents to come to meetings about airspace above their homes

Residents are invited to understand airspace above their home at online meetings hosted by the umbrella aviation community and environment group for Sussex, Surrey and Kent, CAGNE.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CAGNE are hosting the first airspace events enabling everyone to ask questions about airspace above homes that are currently overflown and those that could be impacted by Gatwick Airport seeking growth with or without a new runway via the government’s airspace change plans.

Wednesday 24th September at 7.30pm for airspace to the west (including west south and north) of Gatwick Airport – arrivals and departures. Book here -

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/airspace-above-your-home-explained-and-what-airspace-change-may-offer-tickets-1561273855129?aff=oddtdtcreator

Mum and daughter under flight paths today in Sussex

Monday 6th October at 7.30pm will be the meeting for the east airspace (including south and north) of Gatwick Airport – arrivals and departures.

Book here -

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/want-to-know-about-gatwick-airspace-what-airspace-change-may-offer-tickets-1561310344269?aff=oddtdtcreator

Full details can be found at www.cagne.org