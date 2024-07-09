Invitation to award-winning singers’ summer soiree

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On July 15, a nationally-successful choir from a Chichester secondary school is putting on an evening show in the heart of Chichester.

Bishop Luffa School's La Diva Competition choir is holding an Evening Soiree at The Guildhall, Priory Park at 6.30pm.

Founded in June 2023 by Bishop Luffa head of music Jane Bowen-Melfi and classical soprano and singing teacher Amy Fuller, La Diva were Silver Award Winners at the UK Schools Music Festival 2023-2024.

UK Schools Music Festival adjudicator Victoria Simmonds commented on the Chichester-based choir's really special presentation.

La Diva Competition Choir at Pallant House Gallery, Chichester, Christmas 2023

Ms Simmonds said: "It was a very polished performance, of which you can be very proud."

La Diva's summer medley includes a feast of famous numbers from musicals such as 'La La Land', 'Mary Poppins', 'West Side Story' and more - as well as melodies and spirituals with multiple harmonies.

Jane Bowen-Melfi said: "We want to promote quality singing and give members of our Bishop Luffa community opportunities to perform and sing competitively.

"We all look forward to welcoming you to our very special soiree on the 15th."