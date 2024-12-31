Invitation to Plastic Free Eastbourne's AGM
Our campaign began at the beginning of January 2018 and is now at the start of its 7th year. Our AGM will include a message from its founder and Community Leader ~ Oliver Sterno. This will include the Annual Report, as well as a financial statement.
Our Mayor, Cllr Candy Vaughan will be present, as well as some Eastbourne Borough Councillors, and our Directors. Our Flagship Employer ~ Rebecca Conroy, Principal of East Sussex College Group ~ has been invited.
Our organisation is going through a transition and this will be outlined. Some of our achievements will be highlighted. These will include our Eastbourne Spring Water Festival, our unique “Adopt a Beach” project, our growing network of Refill Stations, our Business Champions and our publicity programme to encourage more participants to help Eastbourne to become carbon neutral by 2030. Our focus is on ridding our town of single-use plastics.
Everyone is invited to this celebration of our progress so far.
Please contact [email protected] for further details or questions.