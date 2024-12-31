Invitation to Plastic Free Eastbourne's AGM

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This is an invitation to our Annual General Meeting. It will be taking place in the Court Room at the Town Hall, Grove Road, BN21 4UG, on Thursday 9th January 2025 Starting at 2.30

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our campaign began at the beginning of January 2018 and is now at the start of its 7th year. Our AGM will include a message from its founder and Community Leader ~ Oliver Sterno. This will include the Annual Report, as well as a financial statement.

Our Mayor, Cllr Candy Vaughan will be present, as well as some Eastbourne Borough Councillors, and our Directors. Our Flagship Employer ~ Rebecca Conroy, Principal of East Sussex College Group ~ has been invited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our organisation is going through a transition and this will be outlined. Some of our achievements will be highlighted. These will include our Eastbourne Spring Water Festival, our unique “Adopt a Beach” project, our growing network of Refill Stations, our Business Champions and our publicity programme to encourage more participants to help Eastbourne to become carbon neutral by 2030. Our focus is on ridding our town of single-use plastics.

Everyone is invited to this celebration of our progress so far.

Please contact [email protected] for further details or questions.