Invite to Horsham-based artist's new exhibition in Hastings
Gentle Sewing Days – A Space for Reflection and Creativity
As part of her residency, Fran will host a series of Gentle Sewing Days—intimate, mindful stitching sessions where visitors can immerse themselves in the slow, meditative process of hand sewing, reflecting on the themes of nature, growth, and time.
📅 Gentle Sewing Days: 7, 21 & 22 May in the gallery at Bannatyne Spa Hotel between 10am - 4pm
✨ No Booking Required
This is a unique opportunity to experience Fran’s evolving exhibition in a relaxed setting, while engaging in gentle, contemplative making.
Creative Workshop with Fran White & Susan D’souza
In addition, Fran is collaborating with textile artist Susan D’souza to offer a one-day workshop, designed to encourage creative exploration with textiles. Whether you’re new to stitching or an experienced maker, this session will introduce intuitive and expressive textile techniques in a welcoming and inspiring environment.
📅 Workshop Date: 27 April 10am - 4pm
📍 Bannatyne Spa Hotel, Battle Road, Hastings, TN38 8EZ
✨ Book your place now via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/pure-spring-art-and-wellness-day-tickets-1267807148309?aff=oddtdtcreator
About Fran White
Fran White is a painter and weaver whose work is deeply rooted in nature, time, and the physical act of making. Her practice is a continuous dialogue between the landscapes she inhabits and the materials she uses—threads, paint, and fibers interwoven with personal and collective histories. Through Tree Travelling, she reflects on the resilience and wisdom of trees, drawing parallels with the creative journey of an artist.
📧 Contact Fran White: [email protected] or join her mailing list at www.franwhiteart.com
To watch a video about the making of this exhibition, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8pb8L1OCgM4