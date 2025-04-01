Invite to Horsham-based artist's new exhibition in Hastings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We are delighted to invite you to Horsham based artist Fran White’s solo artist residency exhibition, Tree Travelling: A Journey Through Time and Life as a Painter and Weaver, at Bannatyne Spa Hotel, Hastings. This special showcase explores Fran’s deep connection with trees, memory, and the passage of time through the interplay of painting and weaving.

Gentle Sewing Days – A Space for Reflection and Creativity

As part of her residency, Fran will host a series of Gentle Sewing Days—intimate, mindful stitching sessions where visitors can immerse themselves in the slow, meditative process of hand sewing, reflecting on the themes of nature, growth, and time.

📅 Gentle Sewing Days: 7, 21 & 22 May in the gallery at Bannatyne Spa Hotel between 10am - 4pm

No.8 French Tree Series

✨ No Booking Required

This is a unique opportunity to experience Fran’s evolving exhibition in a relaxed setting, while engaging in gentle, contemplative making.

Creative Workshop with Fran White & Susan D’souza

In addition, Fran is collaborating with textile artist Susan D’souza to offer a one-day workshop, designed to encourage creative exploration with textiles. Whether you’re new to stitching or an experienced maker, this session will introduce intuitive and expressive textile techniques in a welcoming and inspiring environment.

Time Travelled No.2

📅 Workshop Date: 27 April 10am - 4pm

📍 Bannatyne Spa Hotel, Battle Road, Hastings, TN38 8EZ

✨ Book your place now via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/pure-spring-art-and-wellness-day-tickets-1267807148309?aff=oddtdtcreator

About Fran White

Fran in her studio

Fran White is a painter and weaver whose work is deeply rooted in nature, time, and the physical act of making. Her practice is a continuous dialogue between the landscapes she inhabits and the materials she uses—threads, paint, and fibers interwoven with personal and collective histories. Through Tree Travelling, she reflects on the resilience and wisdom of trees, drawing parallels with the creative journey of an artist.

📧 Contact Fran White: [email protected] or join her mailing list at www.franwhiteart.com

To watch a video about the making of this exhibition, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8pb8L1OCgM4