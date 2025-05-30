Is it a cat? Is it a plane? No it's local vet, dressed as a cat doing a wing walk for charity

No it's a West Chiltington vetJulian Hoad, President of the British Small Veterinary Association, dressed as a cat taking part in a charity Wing Walk today in Cirencester Gloucestershire to raise money for PetSavers.

Julian, also a practising vet said: "PetSavers is such an important organisation - one of the UK's few funding bodies focused soley on clinical research that affects pets. Though slightly nervous, it's worth doing this to support such an amazing charity."