Is it a cat? Is it a plane? No it's local vet, dressed as a cat doing a wing walk for charity

By Angie Moxham
Contributor
Published 30th May 2025, 15:01 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 15:08 BST

No it's a West Chiltington vetJulian Hoad, President of the British Small Veterinary Association, dressed as a cat taking part in a charity Wing Walk today in Cirencester Gloucestershire to raise money for PetSavers.

Julian, also a practising vet said: "PetSavers is such an important organisation - one of the UK's few funding bodies focused soley on clinical research that affects pets. Though slightly nervous, it's worth doing this to support such an amazing charity."

