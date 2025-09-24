Is there a Golden Ticket in your 1, 2, 3 caddy?

To celebrate the district-wide launch of our new 1, 2, 3 waste collection service on November 3, Mid Sussex District Council has placed 10 Golden Tickets in the recycling caddies which are currently being delivered to residents that will see some lucky residents receive a range of great prizes.

The new programme will see food waste being collected on a weekly basis, which will potentially see more than 40% additional recycling taking place in Mid Sussex, with the waste being turned into electricity and fertiliser for local farmers.

Recycling collection will remain on a fortnightly basis, and general refuse will now take place every three weeks.

After your caddy has been delivered, look inside it to find out if you’ve received a Golden Ticket and won one of these great sustainable and locally sourced prizes:

There are two gold prizes, which include a Sussex Six hamper of premium local goods and produce, as well as the choice between a Wakehurst Gardens family pass or a £50 life:style gift card to spend on more than 300 brands including Currys and H&M.

Three silver prizes, which will include a Sussex Six hamper and a free bulky waste collection by the council.

And five bronze prizes of a local vegetable box delivery from Ashurst Organics.

You’ll also find a leaflet inside your kitchen caddy setting out all the changes to waste collection services that will be coming soon, as well as explaining why we are doing 1, 2, 3 and how it will benefit your community and the local environment.

If you have been lucky enough to find a ticket, which have been randomly allocated to households who are part of the general roll-out of the scheme, get in touch with us at 01444 458166 or on https://www.midsussex.gov.uk/123goldenticketwinner to claim your prize.

Cllr Anne-Marie Cooke, Cabinet Member for Communities and Communications, said: “We’re very proud to be leading efforts in Sussex to reduce food waste and cut down on general refuse.

“To encourage residents to keep an eye out for the instructions in their new kitchen caddies, we’ve taken inspiration from one of the greatest children's books and hope that you’ll be lucky in finding a golden ticket!”

Mid Sussex is the first council in the county to pioneer such an ambitious food waste scheme, responding to Government directives for all local authorities across the country to bring them in.

To find out more about the programme, go to https://www.midsussex.gov.uk/waste-recycling/1-2-3-waste-collection/.