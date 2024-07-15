Is this the most spectacular phone box in West Sussex?
Located at the West Stoke Village Hall (PO18 9BG ), this ex GPO phone box now acts as a beacon of summer colour.
Cream Teas are served at the Hall every Sunday afternoon until August 25 inclusive, in aid of local good causes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.