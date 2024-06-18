Is your garden blooming marvellous?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Join Our Garden Competition: Enhancing Community Spirit

Exciting news! Polegate Town Council invites you to participate in our Best Kept Garden Competition 2024. It's not just about pretty flowers and neat lawns; it’s about coming together to enhance our town and build community spirit.

Why join in? Well-maintained gardens not only beautify our surroundings but also instil a sense of pride and belonging among residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They create opportunities for us to share gardening tips, inspire each other with creative designs, and celebrate our local culture through unique landscaping choices.

Polegate's Best Garden Competition 2024.

Whether you have a knack for front gardens that greet everyone with a burst of colour, or a backyard oasis perfect for relaxing, there’s a category for you.

Plus, winners will receive a prestigious certificate from the Mayor of Polegate, honouring their contribution to our town's charm.

To enter, simply complete the online form or pick one up from 49 High Street, Polegate. Let's make Polegate bloom brighter together!