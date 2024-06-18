Is your garden blooming marvellous?

By Jo TrickerContributor
Published 18th Jun 2024, 13:37 BST
Join Our Garden Competition: Enhancing Community Spirit

Exciting news! Polegate Town Council invites you to participate in our Best Kept Garden Competition 2024. It's not just about pretty flowers and neat lawns; it’s about coming together to enhance our town and build community spirit.

Why join in? Well-maintained gardens not only beautify our surroundings but also instil a sense of pride and belonging among residents.

They create opportunities for us to share gardening tips, inspire each other with creative designs, and celebrate our local culture through unique landscaping choices.

Polegate's Best Garden Competition 2024.

Whether you have a knack for front gardens that greet everyone with a burst of colour, or a backyard oasis perfect for relaxing, there’s a category for you.

Plus, winners will receive a prestigious certificate from the Mayor of Polegate, honouring their contribution to our town's charm.

To enter, simply complete the online form or pick one up from 49 High Street, Polegate. Let's make Polegate bloom brighter together!

Don’t miss out—join us in making our community greener and more connected. Together, we can cultivate something truly special.

