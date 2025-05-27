'It could be a record breaker' - this year's Heathfield Show is a huge success

Pippa (4) and Tabitha (5) get a ride (from Five Ashes)

Unlike previous Heathfield Show days, the sun kept his hat firmly undercover on Saturday as the county endured its first rainfall for two months.

But this proved an unexpected blessing as families chose a day at Tottingworth Farm rather than an outing to the beaches of Brighton or Eastbourne. By noon as the rain eased into mist, thousands had poured through the gates and car parks were full.

Tracey Hobden, Show co-ordinator said: "We were very very pleased with the day. We've had brilliant feedback from the traders and exhibitors who seemed to like the fact we changed the layout a bit this year.

"Fortunately we'd had dry weather in the run up to the show so the ground was firm, but there was just enough 'give' for the equestrian competitors. Things started slowly, not so many queued up at the start, but as the day went on we thought this could be a record breaker! We've started organising next year already."

Companion sheep which give confidence to people who are unsure, nervous or unwell

Unlike many country shows, Heathfield has agriculture at its heart with top billing, dry permanent housing and extensive showing rings given to numerous breeds of cattle, sheep and pigs. Farmers were joined by countryside enthusiasts who picked up plenty of detailed knowledge thanks to an informative commentary.

Farming was top of the agenda too for many trade stand exhibitors who showed off produce, demonstrated 'country ways' such as hedgelaying, walking stick making and even a Sussex trug heritage centre.

There were sheepdog trials (with ducks this time) while intelligent retrievers showed off their field skills to an admiring audience. Bloodhounds enjoyed being made a fuss of and foxhounds circled the main arena to the evocative sound of the huntsman's horn.

Gastronomes were well catered for with a microbrewery festival and the largest farmers market the show has seen. Selling well were sausages by Coopers Farm from Hadlow Down, sausage rolls by The Podgy Pieman, goat's cheese products from Nut Knole Farm and cheeses from the High Weald Dairy.

Heathfield’s Heffle WI ‘making waves for clean rivers’

Large marquees provided shelter from the rain which saw brisk business for artists and craftspeople selling hand-made soaps, silver jewellery, Barbara Hibbart's beautiful Fragments of Glass, laser cut wooden crafts, scented candles and unique faux 'taxidermy.'

The famed Aveline and Porter A7 traction engine powered a threshing drum and the Fordson E27N tractor both demonstrated their value to agricultural history.

Crowds as usual cheered on their favourites in the Shetland Grand National.

The sidesaddle concours d'elegance was reminiscent of the days when a lady would not be seen riding astride, but still tackled six-foot hedges while out hunting. And there was a popular class demonstrating how retired racehorses and thoroughbreds were deserving of a life away from the track.

Eirene spinning wool into yarn

In the education zone sponsored by Sow Wild, Heathfield Youth Hub displayed their original graffiti work while the small farm training group showed how members can learn new skills through networking.

New Enterprise Zone exhibitors were confident their first appearances in public will herald widespread recognition. Six local businesses took part including counsellor Sophie from Heathfield with Safe Haven, Wild and Formal polo shirts and Liv Cottingham photography.

All in all, the sun was eventually welcomed but the success of the day proved he can remove his hat whenever he chooses and the show will go on.