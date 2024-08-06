IT Document Solutions raises £1,500 for children's charity at Glamorous Ladies Day Goodwood Event
IT Document Solutions is proud to announce the resounding success of their recent participation in the prestigious Ladies Day at Goodwood. The event, known for its elegance and high-profile attendees, provided an exceptional platform for business leaders to come together in support of the Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity.
The event saw a vibrant assembly of business leaders and professionals, all dressed in their finest, celebrating in style while contributing to a noble cause.
Through a lively and engaging charity raffle, IT Document Solutions raised an impressive £1,500, which will go directly to the Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity. This organisation is dedicated to supporting children under five with cerebral palsy and other motor learning impairments, offering a range of services designed to enhance the lives of these children and their families.
Jermaine Weeden, CEO of the ITDS Group said: "We are thrilled with the success of our Ladies Day at Goodwood event and the generosity shown by our Clients Suppliers and Friends. It was an honour to support the Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity, whose work is truly inspiring.
"The funds raised will help them continue their invaluable services for children and the families who need their support. We have run a long lunch on Ladies Day for many years, with this year being our biggest to date. No better way to enjoy this fantastic occasion and incorporate business and pleasure."
The event not only highlighted the spirit of giving but also underscored the importance of community and corporate responsibility. IT Document Solutions remains committed to making a positive impact through various charitable initiatives and partnerships.
This charitable event was in partnership with Vasion, Ricoh, CF Corporate Finance and Prior Media & Marketing.
For more information about IT Document Solutions, events and their ongoing efforts to support charitable causes, please visit: https://www.itdocumentsolutions.com/resources-categories/news-blogs
