"It might be the best charity shop I've ever been in!"–Guild Care launches latest Charity Superstore

Worthing’s leading social care charity, Guild Care launched its latest charity superstore and donation centre in Goring by Sea on Wednesday 21 August. Pre-loved fashion inspirer, Jen Graham, otherwise known as Charity Shop Girl, cut the ribbon and declared the new superstore officially open.

Guild Care’s new Superstore and Donation Centre is situated at 67-69 Goring Road, Goring by Sea, BN11 4AX, on the former site of Sea Place Garage. The store offers a unique shopping experience with a constantly refreshed selection of pre-loved items including high quality clothes, accessories, bric-a-brac, homeware and more, some of which is brand new.

The dedicated Donation Centre is designed to make giving back easier than ever with plenty of parking and on-site staff ready to assist with a wide range of high-quality preloved items.

Charity Shop Girl, Jen Graham, has over 120,000 followers on socials and is a long-time supporter of Guild Care. She is passionate about the affordability, versatility, and sustainability of charity shopping.

Pre-loved fashion inspirer, Jen Graham, cut the ribbon to declare the store officially open.

Jen said, “This new charity superstore is amazing, a great new addition for the community to have a rummage. It’s the perfect place to find amazing deals while supporting a fantastic local charity that helps older people, people living with dementia and children & adults with learning disabilities. Every item bought and every donation made can make a real difference to the lives of the more vulnerable in this community. And that means you can come away with a good feeling as well as a few bargains!”

Jen cut the ribbon to declare the store officially open and guests were invited to browse the hundreds of items on display. Jen shared her excitement, saying, "It might be the best charity shop I’ve ever been in!”

Adam Rider, Director of retail at Guild Care, added, “With the support of Jen, Charity Shop Girl, and the enthusiastic community of Goring, we’re confident this store will be a great resource for local people. We had queues outside and a record breaking first week here thanks to the high calibre of donations from the public and demand for good quality items. I’d especially like to thank everyone who donates, and of course our amazing volunteers and store team - we’re always happy to hear from anyone who’d like to volunteer for a few hours in any of our 15 shops across the region.”

Every year Guild Care supports over 3,000 people through their diverse range of community services to support older people, people living with dementia, and children and adults with learning disabilities. As a charity Guild Care aims to reduce social isolation and social stigma to ensure that people feel loved, cared for, connected, and accepted for who they are.

For more information about Guild Care’s charity shops, visit Our Charity Shops (guildcare.org) follow them on social media, or call in to any of their 15 shops in the local area. Goring Road Superstore and Donation Centre is open 9am to 5pm from Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays & bank holidays.