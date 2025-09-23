'It truly takes a village to make this happen' - Mayfield Bonfire in pictures

More than some villages, this event is rooted in the darkest history of Protestant persecution in the 16th century. And this is emphasised by the fact that several martyrs lived and died in Mayfield. Others from the village were burnt at the stake in Lewes.

As in Lewes, burning crosses are held aloft to pay tribute to the four local martyrs who were burnt in September 1556. And each year, the date of the bonfire - the 24th of the month - is as close to the date of their sacrifice as it can be.

In 1556 when Catholic Queen Mary (later known as bloody Mary) was on the English throne, she authorised 300 Protestant executions during her short two and a half year reign. The Sussex bonfire societies were formed to mark the lives and deaths of these men who refused to publicly renounce their faith. In Mayfield they were John Hart, Thomas Ravendale, Nicholas Holden and an unnamed currier.

Their friends were allowed to hang gunpowder around their necks, hoping it would explode and hasten their excruciating deaths.

Recently there has been some controversy about the traditional view that three more local people, William Maynard, Thomasina Wood and Alexander Hosman were burnt, alongside several others, on June 22, 1557 outside the Star Inn at the top of Cliffe Hill in Lewes. Maynard is said to have been a member of an ancient Mayfield family and Thomasina was a maid in his service.

Mayfield's guernsey jumpers are striped in black and turquoise. The colours were inspired by the striped shirts of the Sussex smugglers, gangs who ruled the East Sussex coastline in the 1700s. Mayfield was a base for a powerful company of smugglers whose leader, Gabriel Tomkins claimed to have smuggled an impressive 11 tons of tea and coffee a year.

The village procession is more than a mile long and is generally considered to be the longest in Sussex, with the exception of the Lewes Grand United Procession on November 5. Society members parade with more than 5,000 flaming torches.

Thousands of people flocked to the village on Saturday to celebrate the day, after the Mayfield Bonfire Society's meticulous summer and autumn planning and torch building. And organisers thanked all the volunteers who helped fill the village High Street with medieaval and Tudor pageantry.

These included bonfire builders and clearers; torch, stick, cross and burner makers; refreshment servers; barrier marshals and, finally, the street cleaners. Vince French, Captain of Volunteers said: "It truly takes a village to make an event like this happen, so huge thanks to all, especially from me!"

Photographs by Roz Bassford.

1 . Mayfield Bonfire Society Mayfield Bonfire Society Photo: Roz Bassford

2 . The procession The procession at Mayfield Photo: Roz Bassford

3 . Uckfield Bonfire Society Uckfield Bonfire Society Photo: Roz Bassford

4 . The crosses are carried through the village The crosses are carried through the village Photo: Roz Bassford