It's a family affair as award-winning licensee takes on second Shepheard Neame pub

Award-winning licensee Amy Glenie has just taken on her second Shepherd Neame pub – and this time her husband will be behind the bar.

Amy, 40, took on The Blue Anchor in Crowborough with the Faversham-based independent family brewer and pub company in 2018. It was her first time as a licensee, after managing a pub at nearby Mark Cross, and she has enjoyed incredible success, winning numerous accolades including two Beautiful South Awards and Shepherd Neame Pub of the Year in 2022.

After six years at The Blue Anchor, Amy is now expanding her business to include a second East Sussex pub, The Royal Sovereign in Bexhill-on-Sea. The characterful local boasts a central location in the coastal town, opposite the train station and a five minute walk from the seafront.

Her husband Jordan Foster had been supporting her as Head Chef at the Blue Anchor, but is now moving over to a front of house role managing The Royal Sovereign.

The Sovereign in Bexhill-on-Sea

Amy said: “We recently bought a house in Bexhill, as our son Charlie is now two so we wanted more space, and my Mum lives in the town. The Blue Anchor is well established, so we were looking for a new challenge, and when we saw that The Royal Sovereign was available, it seemed the perfect opportunity. It is a fantastic building in a great location with lots of potential, and it is also just a short walk away from our new home!”

The couple took on the pub last month, and have redecorated throughout to offer a lighter, stylish feel, repainting and introducing new décor and lighting.

They have also converted part of the ground floor bar to create a galley kitchen, and are now serving a delicious menu of contemporary light bites. Dishes include prawn and scallop toast bao buns with togarashi kewpie mayo; beef onglet tacos; DIY platters comprising locally sourced cheese and charcuterie; and tartiflette doughnuts.

Jordan, 35, said: “Before moving into the kitchen, I had experience working in front of house roles, so it’s great to be back behind the bar engaging with customers. I’m running the pub with Will Pepper, who I used to work with at the Blue Anchor. He was my Sous Chef for three and a half years before going on to The Beacon in Tunbridge Wells. We have really enjoyed creating the pub’s new menu together.”

Chef Will Pepper is part of the team at The Royal Sovereign

The pub currently offers a ground floor bar and dining area, but Amy and Jordan are planning to convert the unused first floor space into a restaurant, titled Rock and Coral. It will offer a selection of contemporary small plates using locally sourced ingredients.

Jordan said: “Part of the reason that we wanted this pub is because of its huge potential. The first floor is an amazing space with fantastic panoramic windows, and we thought it would be perfect for dining. We are currently working with the team at Shepherd Neame to transform the area, including introducing a new kitchen and decorating throughout, and we hope it will open in the spring.”

In addition to its new menu, The Royal Sovereign has an extensive range of drinks on offer, from Shepherd Neame’s award-winning range of ales and lagers to a selection of premium wines and spirits.

Amy added: “Everyone in the town has been incredibly welcoming since we took on The Royal Sovereign. We have so many plans for the pub, and are really excited about what we can achieve.”

A delicious new menu of contemporary light bites is on offer at The Royal Sovereign

Shepherd Neame’s Director of Tenanted Pub Operations Greg Wallis said: “We are delighted that Amy and Jordan have taken on a second pub with us. They have done a fantastic job at The Blue Anchor, and we look forward to supporting them as they bring their exciting vision for The Royal Sovereign to life.”

The pub is currently open from 12 noon, Tuesday to Sunday, serving food from 12 noon to 9pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

Find out more at www.royalsovereignbexhillonsea.co.uk or the pub on 01424 238835.