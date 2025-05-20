Egg Cat by Bruce Asbestos

From unloved coastal port to cultural and gastronomic hub - Newhaven is now pulling in tourists from across the county anxious to track down international food, great drinks and innovative art.

No longer do cross-channel travellers rev their engines, stick their heads down and zoom up the A26 to Lewes and Brighton There's so much to see and do in Newhaven, and most of it is pretty close to the port. The town's infrastructure is also scheduled for upgrade and improvement - but in the meantime the turnaround has been nothing short of spectacular say local residents.

Appropriately for a seaport, food offerings come from the east and west ends of the Mediterranean. First on the scene was Isola Buena, a Sardinian deli which also offers coffee and sensational Sardinian sausage rolls unexpectedly set in a turnoff on the industrial estate.

Also new to the food scene is Mamoosh Riverside, a Middle-Eastern restaurant and coffee place next to the Marine Workshops on the east quay.

Venture to the third floor next door at the Workshops and there's a mind-altering art installation featuring gargantuan blow-up sculptures like Egg Cat, Treacle and Octopus by Bruce Asbestos.

Newly opened and accessible through the same gateway as the port, is Abyss microbrewery temporarily expanded from its base in Davey's Lane, Lewes. There are also food pop-ups every weekend, coffee and Sunday barbecue sessions.

The late Queen and Prince Philip visited Bickerstaffs Fisheries and their shop, just over the river, proudly displays pictures of the royal visit. Prince Philip in particular looked fascinated by the technicality of the little fleet which lands fresh fish most days.

Because there's no dependence on retail rents, prices are highly competitive and the range is stupendous.

Newhaven's local MP, James MacCleary, who lives in the town, says: "I have always been confident of our town's potential. Newhaven has been abused and treated as a dumping ground for decades but that attitude is finally starting to change.

"Our new state-of-the-art health hub is on schedule to be completed next year and our Fort has reopened after a massive refurbishment.

"Marine Workshops by the river is fully occupied by local businesses and the District Council and has become a hive of activity.

"There is much more to come including a major investment in Fort Road Rec, new fishing wharfs, a restaurant and play facilities on the promenade behind the West Beach, and our arts and cultural programme which recently featured the hugely successful Bruce Asbestos exhibition at Marine Workshops.

"The town still faces challenges of course, not least with traffic congestion and new housebuilding. But I think it's clear that people are now looking at Newhaven differently and with renewed interest."

And former District Councillor and rigorous campaigner Sean Macleod agrees. "Newhaven is a special place to live; it has a fabulous community and really does have real potential to fight back on that negative reputation it has.

"With the new health hub on its way and the redevelopment of West Beach there is so much going on in the town. I think Newhaven has really turned a corner.”