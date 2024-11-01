It’s a wrap: volunteers make it work for Horsham festive grottos
Run by family-owned Tates Garden Centres on behalf of Sussex charity The Budding Foundation, the grottos at South Downs Nurseries and Old Barn Garden Centre are set to go into full swing in the runup to Christmas.
“Huge thanks to everyone who came along to help us”, said charity founder Clive Gravett. “All the money we raise will be used to help improve the lives of young people in Sussex, especially those who have suffered social deprivation, trauma or disability.”
The charity has made a generous donation to allow scores of families in rural north Chichester to experience the magic of Santa’s grotto via Community Transport Sussex who support the most vulnerable by providing fully-accessible transport.
Grotto visits may be booked online at: tatesgardencentres.digitickets.co.uk/tickets