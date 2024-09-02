It's been a hoot! Last chance to say farewell to owls

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Big Hoot has delighted thousands of residents and visitors to Chichester and Arundel this summer. Now there’s one more chance to see all the owls in one place from September 13 to 15.

Our beautiful owl sculptures may have flown from their perches in Chichester and Arundel, but there’s still time to say goodbye to our feathered friends.

All the Big Hoots and Little Hoots – 60 in all – will be in place for one final celebration at Arundel Cathedral Centre. This special weekend will include refreshments, entertainment and arty activities – all in celebration of a special summer and West Sussex’s first event of this kind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Festivities will kick off with a Paint and Prosecco evening on September 13 – an evening of creativity taking inspiration from the owl sculptures, with an adults-only Night Owl Farewell Event on September 14 – a relaxed and sophisticated evening with background music, complimentary nibbles and free glass of prosecco on entry.

Night Owl by Jina Gelder Illustration.

During the day on September 14 and 15 there will be family activities on offer, with a special quiet hour for those who need more space and no music.

All money raised from the weekend will go to Chestnut Tree House, the children’s hospice for Sussex and South East Hampshire.

Entertainment includes Ian Stewart from The Martians, Hospice Harmony Choir, Steel Tribe Band and Ladies That Boogie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ticket prices start at £3 for children and £5 for adults. See the website for more details.

To find out more about The Big Hoot, go to www.thebighoot.co.uk or join the conversation on socials #ChestnutOwls