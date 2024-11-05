'It's Christmas!' Event to light up Burgess Hill

The most festive celebration ‘It’s Christmas!’ returns to Burgess Hill on Saturday, November 23, bringing joy and excitement to the heart of our community.

This year’s event promises a dazzling array of entertainment and activities for all ages—it's the perfect way to kick off the Burgess Hill festive season!

The event will feature a full programme of stage entertainment, including Clumsy the beloved children’s entertainer; performances by local schools Southway Primary and Haywards Heath College; and finalists from Mid Sussex Search for a Star.

Archie Tipple, Project Head for Mid Sussex Search for a Star, remarked: “This year’s ‘It’s Christmas!’ programme is better than ever! I’m excited to have all four finalists of Mid Sussex Search for a Star performing.”

'It's Christmas' Poster

The full programme of what is happening and when will be on our website and socials over coming days so be sure to watch out for more information.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the Christmas Belles and Imperial Outlanders will be bringing beloved characters from Marvel and Star Wars to life.

Look out for a balloon artist around Church Walk and enjoy festive face painting at the Help Point from 12 pm to 4 pm. Donations toward the Christmas Hamper Project are welcome, full details are available here: Christmas Hamper Project link in exchange for a balloon model or face painting.

There will also be an opportunity to enjoy the ever popular golf activity on Church Walk behind the stage area outside the theatre club from 12 noon to 2pm so pop down for a golfing challenge! Church Walk will have a wide variety of stalls for you to come and purchase Christmas items and support local community groups operating from 11am to 4pm.

Burgess Hill has a great community spirit and the volunteers that make our community great are all assisting to make our event even better.

Volunteers from Burgess Hill Rotary Clubs and Burgess Hill District Lions will host the popular Santa’s Grotto at The Market Place Shopping Centre. This is generously funded by Burgess Hill District Lions and thank you to all the volunteers that are supporting these sessions. There is no booking required for Saturday, November 23, but will be required for subsequent sessions on this link - HERE

Volunteers from Burgess Hill Creative Community are kindly supporting the event sharing the crafting skills and will be at The Kiln hosting three sessions of children’s crafts during the afternoon. One of the sessions dedicated to children with SEND. Free tickets will be available at the Help Point from Tuesday, November 12 or via www.ticketsource.co.uk/burgesshilltowncouncil

We’re grateful to the volunteers from Burgess Hill Bonfire Society for assisting with the Christmas lights switch-on at 5 pm, which will be the highlight of the evening! Burgess Hill Town Council has also funded a festive Christmas tree in The Marketplace, adding to the festive cheer.

Thank you to all the volunteers helping with these activities.

The Help Point will be open to share details about all our Christmas plans, and it will host the face painter from 12pm to 4pm. Don’t forget to check out the Help Point Shop featuring local businesses, and be sure to enter the Shop Local Competition—details here.

Finally, there will be an art exhibition held in St John’s Church hosted by Burgess Hill Artists from 10am to 4pm with refreshments available to purchase. Plus, the Theatre Club on Church Walk are hosting a Christmas Craft market from 11am-4pm.

An Elf on the Shelf Christmas Trail will also run from Saturday, November 23 to Thursday, December 19, with every entry receiving a small prize for participation. Meanwhile, Mid Sussex District Council and New River Retail will be hosting an ice rink in the Martlets area, open from our Christmas event onward. Colin’s Amusements will also be located in the Martlets area, bringing entertainment for children.

Join us as we celebrate the spirit of Christmas in Burgess Hill on November 23. There is so much happening to come down and enjoy. We can’t wait to see you there!

Stay updated by checking out the Town Council’s social media or visiting our website athttps://www.burgesshill.gov.uk/town-community/town-events/its-christmas-in-burgess-hill/https://www.facebook.com/BurgessHillTownCouncil/https://www.instagram.com/burgesshilltowncouncil/

For further information contact the Community Team on 01444 247726 or email [email protected]