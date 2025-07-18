It's Lottery Week at St Michael's Hospice

From 14th - 18th July, St Michael's Hospice is hosting its annual Lottery Week, this year in celebration of 28 years of the weekly draw.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hospice's weekly Lottery began in 1997 and since then, Lottery players have handed over £10million to the Hospice, to help support its vital services - which are free to the community of Hastings and Rother.

This week, the Lottery Team introduced single play tickets for their Annual Summer Draw, which takes place on Friday 1st August. Each single play entry costs £1 and can be purchased from any of their seven high street shops. You never know, you might be the lucky one-off £3,000 winner this year!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A team of Hospice employees and volunteers also spent time calling the players who have been in the draw since the Lottery began in 1997. Tia, Lottery Initiatives Coordinator said; "It was a lovely experience phoning people to simply say thank you, it was so well received, and we had some wonderful conversations with our long-term supporters. It was great to see employees and volunteers from across the Hospice get involved too.”

Kayleigh and Tia from the Lottery Team, celebrating 10million.

Head to the Hospice’s Facebook and Instagram pages to see more coverage of their Lottery Week. Or to find out more about signing up to the weekly draw, or special one-off Annual Summer Draw, visit their website: stmichaelshospice.com/lottery

Players in the Lottery must be 18+.