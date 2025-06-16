It’s not too late to sign up to the final Run the Seasons Race around Lawns polo fields, Cowdray

The final Run the Seasons race at Cowdray takes place on Friday 27th June starting at 7pm with participants running around Cowdray’s beautiful polo fields finishing with a celebration on Ambersham Common.

Runners will have the choice of taking on either a 10km, 5km or a dog-friendly canicross course across the stunning grounds of Cowdray Estate and the South Downs National Park. Following the run there will be a presentation of prizes for the overall series winners, as well as a BBQ and bar to celebrate the end of the series.

Nick McDonald, Cowdray’s Land Manager, who has been involved in organising all the Run the Seasons events in conjunction with Raw Energy Pursuits, said: “The summer race is particularly special as it is great seeing everyone in high spirts enjoying the run and then the celebration afterwards.

“We are hoping for a lovely summer’s evening, so runners and their families can make the most of the picturesque surroundings. The other three races which have taken place in winter, spring and autumn have also been terrific and it is great that everyone gets to enjoy the Estate at all times of year. Do keep an eye on Cowdray’s website for the launch of the next Run the Season events.”

Runners can sign up in advance or on the day by arriving between 5.30pm to 6.30pm. To find more out more, please visit: www.cowdray.co.uk/events/run-the-seasons-summer-race-2025/